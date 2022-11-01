 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Bloomer students, teachers celebrate Halloween in costume

110122-cbn-news-halloween-p7

Bloomer Elementary School preschool teacher Tina Jones, right, wears a crayon shirt and preschooler Adrian Hatch dons a Sonic the Hedgehog costume as they sit on a bench outside the school following the final bell of the day on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Students and teachers alike celebrated Halloween by donning costumes in the classroom.
110122-cbn-news-halloween-p6

Bloomer Elementary School second-grader Vincent Mendicino, center, wears a Charizard costume from the "Pokemon" franchise as he exits the school following the final bell of the day on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Students and teachers alike celebrated Halloween by donning costumes in the classroom.
110122-cbn-news-halloween-p5

Bloomer Elementary School preschooler Ria Fastmacht, left, is dressed as Elsa from the "Frozen" animated film franchise as she holds the door for her classmates following the final bell of the day on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Students and teachers alike celebrated Halloween by donning costumes in the classroom.
110122-cbn-news-halloween-p4

Bloomer Elementary School first grade teacher Emily Baxter wears a pig costume as she high fives her students following the final bell of the day on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Students and teachers alike celebrated Halloween by donning costumes in the classroom.
110122-cbn-news-halloween-p3

Bloomer Elementary School special education teacher Janell Boes wears a scarecrow costume as she checks students onto their bus following school on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Students and teachers alike celebrated Halloween by donning costumes in the classroom.
110122-cbn-news-halloween-p2

Bloomer Elementary School third-grader Mason Brown dons a Spider-Man costume outside the school following the final bell of the day on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Students and teachers alike celebrated Halloween by donning costumes in the classroom.
110122-cbn-news-halloween-p1

Bloomer Elementary School preschooler Kora Fowler adjusts her witch hat outside the school following the final bell of the day on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Students and teachers alike celebrated Halloween by donning costumes in the classroom.
