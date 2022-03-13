PHOTOS: Candidates file nomination papers

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Tributes are flowing to Evan Edwards and condolences to his family since he died on Feb. 26 as a result of injuries he suffered in a collision…
Southbound Interstate 29 at Ninth Avenue is expected to be closed to traffic on Tuesday, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department …
Josh Turek of Council Bluffs has announced his candidacy for Iowa House District 20.
Justin Schultz has announced he’ll seek a third term on the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors.
Carson resident Susan Miller has announced her candidacy for the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors.
SIDNEY, Neb. (AP) — An Iowa man has died from injuries suffered earlier in the week in a crash on Interstate 80 in western Nebraska.
Three candidates for governor have all used University of Nebraska logos or imagery in ads. The university would like them to cut it out and "ensure that we're not mistakenly conveying an endorsement of any one candidate.”
Another lot of baby formula is being recalled due to possible connections with Cronobacter and Salmonella infections, the Iowa Department of P…
DES MOINES — Kim Reynolds finally made it official Wednesday: She’s running in November’s election for another four-year term as Iowa’s governor.
Southwest Iowa CASA recognizes National Social Work Month
