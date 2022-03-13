 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story
RUNNING FOR OFFICE

PHOTOS: Candidates file nomination papers

Andrew Moats.jpg

Candidate Andrew Moats files his nomination paperwork for Pottawattamie County recorder at the Courthouse on Monday, March 7, 2022. Moats, Jenni Sandau and Cole Button will compete in the Republican primary on June 7, 2022.
Schultz 2.jpg

Pottawattamie County Supervisor Justin Schultz files nomination papers to seek re-election on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at the Courthouse, with children Emmerich and Everly Schultz and Eli Smith in tow. In the June 7, 2022 primary, Schultz, Susan Miller, Supervisor Scott Belt and Jeff Jorgensen will compete for three spots on the general election ballot. All candidates were contacted about photos.
Screenshot_20220307-091818~2.png

Pottawattamie County recorder candidate Cole Button files his nomination paperwork at the Courthouse on Monday, March 7, 2022.
IMG_8997.jpg

Family and friends join Jenni Sandau as she files her nomination papers for Pottawattamie County Recorder on Friday, March 11, 2022. The filing deadline in the county is March 25.
