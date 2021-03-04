 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Carter Lake Citizens of the Year
PHOTOS: Carter Lake Citizens of the Year

The City of Carter Lake named its fire and police department personnel the Citizens of the Year for 2020.

Those honored from the fire department include Fire Chief Eric Bentzinger, Fire and Safety Coordinator Phillip Newton, Assistant Chief Nick Walton, Paramedic Cindy Huey, Paramedic/Firefighter Dave Huey, EMS Capt. Dianna Hite, Fire Capt. James Collins, Paramedic Shane Lohmeier, Fire Capt. Daniel Martinez, firefighter Chris Vanderbeek and Nathanial Bradburn, Firefighter/EMT Jonetta Norman, EMS drivers Rusty Sutton and Tim Walton, Firefighter/EMT Benjamin Kitt, Cadet Kiley Walton and firefighter Doug Burgess, Stephen Life and Shae McGinnis. And those from the police department include Police Chief Shawn Kannedy, Lt. Josh Driscoll, Sgt. Ryan Gonsior, Sgt. Gary Chambers, K-9 Handler Matt Owens, K-9 Delta, officers Adam Swinarski, Matt Sewing, Jacob Huscroft, Marco Marquez and Nick Dargy and reserves Mike Dargy, Nate Bentzinger and Noah Meyer.

