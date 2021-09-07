PHOTOS: Carter Lake Officer Run
Related to this story
Most Popular
New Visions Homeless Services was awarded a $95,000 grant from United Way of the Midlands to help them continue to serve the Council Bluffs-Om…
Women’s Fund of Southwest Iowa awards $57,250 to six nonprofits in largest grant cycle yet; Elizabeth Smart to keynote inaugural Impact for Women Summit in October
The Pottawattamie County Community Foundation has announced that the Women’s Fund of Southwest Iowa, a foundation initiative, has awarded $57,…
Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs has been awarded a $30,000 one-year grant from United Way of the Midlands.
- Updated
Police plan to release more details, including the name of the man killed, on Tuesday.
- Updated
Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton will be the keynote speaker at the Pottawattamie County GOP’s annual Lincoln Reagan Dinner on Friday.
The Nebraska State Board of Education voted 5-1, with one abstention, to indefinitely postpone development of the standards.
- Updated
Lauryn Besta and Darien Brewer introduced minors to the prostitution lifestyle by providing them drugs and alcohol and referred to them as “the Bunny Gang.”
A federal lawsuit filed by Courtney Lawton accuses UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green and former NU President Hank Bounds of violating her rights after she protested a recruiting event for Turning Point USA on campus.
- Updated
Scammers posing as three legitimate vendors emailed the City of LeClaire, requesting the city use a different bank account for payments. From November to February, $222,373 in LeClaire city funds were directed to scammers' accounts. More than half was recovered, but the city is still out $102,000.
- Updated
A young husband with a child on the way. Another man who always wanted to be in the military. A man who planned to become a sheriff’s deputy w…