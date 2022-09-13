 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: CBFD remembers 9/11

Members of the Council Bluffs Fire Department gathered Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, to honor fallen brothers lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

A group gathered to ring the bell in memorial of the 343 firefighters who ran toward the worst terrorist attack on American soil.

