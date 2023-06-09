The City of Council Bluffs recently unveiled a new Public Works truck to be used for de-icing streets, among other things. The truck proudly displays the color lavender in support of cancer awareness. A lavender ribbon is usually a sign of support for those living with all types of cancer.
In late May, to celebrate National Public Works Week, the city asked the public to help them name the truck. Warrior was the name selected, and will be added to the truck.
Photos courtesy City of Council Bluffs