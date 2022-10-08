 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Class 4A No. 1 Lewis Central's 58-22 win over Glenwood

100822-cbn-spo-lcfootball-p1

Lewis Central's Owen Thomas (8) celebrates with teammate Jonathan Humpal (1) in the end zone after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter as the Titans host Glenwood on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
100822-cbn-spo-lcfootball-p2

Glenwood's Tate Mayberry (3) celebrates midair with teammate CJ Carter (1) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
100822-cbn-spo-lcfootball-p3

Lewis Central's Boston Hensley (6) is brought down short of the first down by Glenwood's Nolan Clark (30) during a trick punt play in the second quarter on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
100822-cbn-spo-lcfootball-p4

Lewis Central's Owen Thomas (8) chases down Glenwood's Payton Longmeyer (7) during the second quarter on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
100822-cbn-spo-lcfootball-p5

Lewis Central's Jonathan Humpal, right, rushes the ball during the second quarter as the Titans host Glenwood on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
100822-cbn-spo-lcfootball-p6

Lewis Central head coach Justin Kammrad tries to get ahold of the officials following a Titan touchdown during the second quarter as LC hosts Glenwood on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
100822-cbn-spo-lcfootball-p7

Glenwood's Cody Krause (5) makes a run after a catch during the second quarter on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
100822-cbn-spo-lcfootball-p8

Lewis Central's Boston Hensley, left, tries to evade Glenwood's Ben Batten, right, as he brings the ball upfield during the second quarter on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
100822-cbn-spo-lcfootball-p9

Lewis Central's Jonathan Humpal, left, rushes the ball during the second quarter as the Titans host Glenwood on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
100822-cbn-spo-lcfootball-p10

The Lewis Central student section erupts following a Jonathan Humpal kickoff return for a touchdown during the second quarter on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
100822-cbn-spo-lcfootball-p11

Lewis Central's Jonathan Humpal (1) tries to knock the ball out of the hands of Glenwood's Cody Krause (5) near the LC end zone during the second quarter on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
100822-cbn-spo-lcfootball-p12

Lewis Central's Jonathan Humpal, second from right, is brought down by a mob of Glenwood defenders during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
100822-cbn-spo-lcfootball-p13

Lewis Central's Jonathan Humpal, center, leaps into the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter as the Titans host Glenwood on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
100822-cbn-spo-lcfootball-p14

Lewis Central's Caleb Moore (15) evades a tackle from Glenwood's Logan Eckheart (75) during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
100822-cbn-spo-lcfootball-p15

Glenwood quarterback Kayden Anderson (12) lets a pass fly during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
100822-cbn-spo-lcfootball-p16

Lewis Central quarterback Braylon Kammrad (10) passes the ball during the second quarter on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
100822-cbn-spo-lcfootball-p17

Lewis Central's Boston Hensley (6) is praised by teammates Caleb Moore (15) and Kamdyn Cross (2) after forcing an interception during the second quarter on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
100822-cbn-spo-lcfootball-p18

Glenwood's Tyler Harger (2) breaks up a pass intended for Lewis Central's Parker Heller (4) during the second quarter on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
100822-cbn-spo-lcfootball-p19

The Glenwood student section dons hunting and western apparel as they watch the Rams take on Lewis Central on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
100822-cbn-spo-lcfootball-p20

Lewis Central quarterback Braylon Kammrad (10) passes the ball during the second quarter on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
100822-cbn-spo-lcfootball-p21

Lewis Central head coach Justin Kammrad speaks with players on the sideline during the first quarter as LC hosts Glenwood on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
100822-cbn-spo-lcfootball-p22

Glenwood's Tate Mayberry (3) rushes the ball during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
100822-cbn-spo-lcfootball-p23

Lewis Central's Owen Thomas (8) celebrates with teammate Lu Maker (88) in the end zone after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter as the Titans host Glenwood on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
100822-cbn-spo-lcfootball-p24

Glenwood's Payton Longmeyer (7) grabs a pass during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
100822-cbn-spo-lcfootball-p25

Glenwood head coach Cory Faust, third from left, watches his team from the sideline during the second quarter on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
