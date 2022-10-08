PHOTOS: Class 4A No. 1 Lewis Central's 58-22 win over Glenwood

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A longtime friend and a local bank are looking after the estate and finances of "American Picker" Frank Fritz as he continues to recover from a stroke.
Headed north on Railroad Highway near Underwood, travelers often stop and do a double take. More often than not, giant decorative hay bales dr…
In her talks, Holocaust survivor Katherine "Kitty" Williams of Council Bluffs recounted that in June 1944, she and her father were forced onto a train bound for Auschwitz.
Members of Page County Horizons have followed through with their intent to file for an injunction to stop the Page County Board of Supervisors…
OAKLAND — The four candidates for the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors took turns sharing their vision for the future of the county d…
Are prices headed up or down? Where are the hotspots for buyers and sellers? Find out with these charts and graphs, updated weekly.
A search of the vehicle revealed 17 pounds of suspected cocaine and dozens of unknown pills. The substances were located in a hidden compartment in the rear of the vehicle.
Thanks to community for Heritage
Shingles of any type is believed to affect around 1 in 3 people in their lifetime and it’s estimated that up to 1 million new cases of shingles will occur in the United States each year.
Breasia Terrell disappeared July 10, 2020, and her remains were found March 22, 2021, in rural DeWitt. Here's a timeline of the the search for her and the prosecution of Henry Earl Dinkins.
