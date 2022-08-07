PHOTOS: Classic and custom display

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A tree fell on two vehicles Tuesday morning near downtown Council Bluffs, causing minor injuries and pinning one driver inside for over 30 minutes.
Seventy years after they graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School, the class of 1952 reunited at the Council Bluffs Country Club on Saturday…
The second annual Carter Lake Officer Run will be held on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. The run/walk will raise money for families of police offi…
An Omaha woman was sentenced to eight years in prison for a drug offense that took place in Mills County, Iowa.
Jesse Cody, 34, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison earlier this week for sex trafficking two teenagers between Iow…
Kolby Nash, known as “Catfish Kolby” by the locals, began selling his bait at gas stations three years ago. Now, his product is in 30 stores across three states.
"He violated me and so many other underaged women. He did not have the right to do that," one woman, identified as Victim 4, said at Gregory Dightman Sr.'s sentencing.
CEDAR RAPIDS — For six months, Kristi Casteel’s son slept 100 yards from an open-air burn pit in Iraq that incinerated everything from plastic…
IOWA CITY — University of Iowa Physicians — a medical and surgical group based in the Carver College of Medicine — has agreed to pay $600,000 …
Local organizations will hold the eighth annual Community Wellness Bash from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Bayliss Park.
