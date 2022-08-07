 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Classic and custom display

PHOTOS: Classic and custom display

  • 0
080722-cbn-news-car-show-p1

Auto enthusiasts and other guests check out the classic and custom cars on display during the Veteran Memorial Car Show outside the Pottawattamie County Veteran Affairs building on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. The car show was a benefit for Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 11355, and Post Commander Dick Ryba said all funds raised from the event will go toward assisting local veterans and the post’s community efforts. Ryba said nearly 90 cars were on display, competing for various awards.
080722-cbn-news-car-show-p2

From right, Mark Bradberry talks with his granddaughters Arete Blystone, 11, and Marki Kier, 6, as they sit inside his custom Ford T-Bucket hot rod during the Veteran Memorial Car Show outside the Pottawattamie County Veteran Affairs building on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
080722-cbn-news-car-show-p3

Gus Frics of Omaha, left, and Terry Hardiman chat as they sit on the front end of Frics' 1957 Oldsmobile Fiesta Wagon during the Veteran Memorial Car Show outside the Pottawattamie County Veteran Affairs building on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. The car show was a benefit for Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 11355, and Post Commander Dick Ryba said all funds raised from the event will go toward assisting local veterans and the post's community efforts. Ryba said nearly 90 cars were on display, competing for various awards.
080722-cbn-news-car-show-p4

From left, Jamie Neville; his daughter, Sierra, 8 months; Novah Kier, 5; her sister, Marki, 6; and their dad, Cole Kier; look under the hood of a 1967 Chevrolet Nova owned by Tom Buss during the Veteran Memorial Car Show outside the Pottawattamie County Veteran Affairs building on Saturday,
080722-cbn-news-car-show-p5

William Davis, left, 10, and his mom, Miranda, check out the classic and custom cars on display during the Veteran Memorial Car Show outside the Pottawattamie County Veteran Affairs building on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. The car show was a benefit for Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 11355, and Post Commander Dick Ryba said all funds raised from the event will go toward assisting local veterans and the post's community efforts. Ryba said nearly 90 cars were on display, competing for various awards.
080722-cbn-news-car-show-p6

A man rides a motorbike through the lot during the Veteran Memorial Car Show outside the Pottawattamie County Veteran Affairs building on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. The car show was a benefit for Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 11355, and Post Commander Dick Ryba said all funds raised from the event will go toward assisting local veterans and the post's community efforts. Ryba said nearly 90 cars were on display, competing for various awards.
080722-cbn-news-car-show-p9

Auto enthusiasts and other guests check out the classic and custom cars on display during the Veteran Memorial Car Show outside the Pottawattamie County Veteran Affairs building on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. The car show was a benefit for Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 11355, and Post Commander Dick Ryba said all funds raised from the event will go toward assisting local veterans and the post's community efforts. Ryba said nearly 90 cars were on display, competing for various awards.
080722-cbn-news-car-show-p10

A stuffed tiger toy rests beneath a 1967 Pontiac GTO owned by Rick Steere during the Veteran Memorial Car Show outside the Pottawattamie County Veteran Affairs building on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. The car show was a benefit for Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 11355, and Post Commander Dick Ryba said all funds raised from the event will go toward assisting local veterans and the post's community efforts. Ryba said nearly 90 cars were on display, competing for various awards.
0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Alex Jones ordered to pay $49.3 million to Sandy Hook parents

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert