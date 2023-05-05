AT TOP: Sophia, a 5-year-old Boston terrier owned by Brenda Gates, trots along the path as members of the Council Bluffs Community Walking Club hit the trail at Lake Manawa State Park on Thursday, May 4, 2023. The club, sponsored by First Row Fitness and The 712 Initiative, is a free, weekly program that encourages all walks of life to get out for some fresh air and exercise at a pace of their liking while meeting fellow members of the Council Bluffs community. The full schedule can be found on the Walks the Bluffs Facebook page. The next walk will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Vincent Bluff Nature Preserve on May 11. ABOVE AND RIGHT: Members of the Council Bluffs Community Walking Club hit the trail at Lake Manawa State Park on Thursday, May 4, 2023.