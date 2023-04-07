Members of the Council Bluffs Community Walking Club embark on a hike along the Wabash Trace Nature Trail on Thursday, April 6, 2023. The group is sponsored by The 712 Initiative and led by Carrie McDonald, owner of First Row Fitness in Council Bluffs. The club meets at various spots around the city every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Each walk is about an hour long and will vary in intensity. Community members are invited to come out and meet their neighbors while getting some exercise and fresh air. The club’s next walk will take place on the Fairmount Park trails, and participants are asked to meet at the Gibraltar neighborhood trailhead at Ninth Avenue and High Street. The full schedule can be found on the Walk the Bluffs Facebook page. Above, from left, Judy Hansen, Karen Alexander and Linda Golwitzer lead the pack.