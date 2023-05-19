Sophia, a 5-year-old Boston terrier owned by Brenda Gates, strolls along the water's edge as members of the Council Bluffs Community Walking Club make their way around Big Lake Park on Thursday, May 18, 2023. The group normally gathers each Thursday, but they will also be assembling Friday morning for a ribbon cutting celebrating the completion of the First Avenue Trail and renovations at Cochran Park, 100 S. 21st Street. The ribbon cutting will take place at 11 a.m., and the group walk will start after. The City of Council Bluffs is also hosting a party at Cochran Park at 6 p.m. Friday evening. The event will feature live music, sports demonstrations, an interactive movie screening and more. Free hot dogs, chips and a drink will be provided while supplies last and other food vendors will be on site.