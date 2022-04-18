 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

PHOTOS: Egg hunt fun in Carson

  • 0
041722-cbn-news-easter-eggs-p1

A girl grabs an egg from atop of a seesaw during the annual Easter egg hunt at City Park in Carson on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Randy Miller with the Carson Community Club said they've been holding the yearly event for more years than he can remember, and this year club volunteers stuffed more than 2,000 eggs full of candy and other goodies. The Easter bunny and club members handed out goody bags to every child after the hunt, and kids who found hard-boiled eggs during their search recevied a special prize. Miller said the event brings in families from Carson, Treynor, Oakland and other communities, and the club always looks forward to bringing joy to the area kids.
041722-cbn-news-easter-eggs-p2

Brynlee Soucie of Carson, 3, center, and her mom, Amanda, right, recycle plastic eggs while unloading the young girl's treat stash following the annual Easter egg hunt at City Park in Carson on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Randy Miller with the Carson Community Club said they've been holding the yearly event for more years than he can remember, and this year club volunteers stuffed more than 2,000 eggs full of candy and other goodies. The Easter bunny and club members handed out goody bags to every child after the hunt, and kids who found hard-boiled eggs during their search recevied a special prize. Miller said the event brings in families from Carson, Treynor, Oakland and other communities, and the club always looks forward to bringing joy to the area kids.
041722-cbn-news-easter-eggs-p3

Brynlee Soucie of Carson, 3, and her mom, Amanda, recycle plastic eggs while unloading the young girl's treat stash following the annual Easter egg hunt at City Park in Carson on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Randy Miller with the Carson Community Club said they've been holding the yearly event for more years than he can remember, and this year club volunteers stuffed more than 2,000 eggs full of candy and other goodies. The Easter bunny and club members handed out goody bags to every child after the hunt, and kids who found hard-boiled eggs during their search recevied a special prize. Miller said the event brings in families from Carson, Treynor, Oakland and other communities, and the club always looks forward to bringing joy to the area kids.
041722-cbn-news-easter-eggs-p4

From left, Skyler Stephens of Henderson; Reegan Jager, 6; Watson Jager, 2; and Dustin Jager; crack plastic eggs filled with candy and other treats following the annual Easter egg hunt at City Park in Carson on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Randy Miller with the Carson Community Club said they've been holding the yearly event for more years than he can remember, and this year club volunteers stuffed more than 2,000 eggs full of candy and other goodies. The Easter bunny and club members handed out goody bags to every child after the hunt, and kids who found hard-boiled eggs during their search recevied a special prize. Miller said the event brings in families from Carson, Treynor, Oakland and other communities, and the club always looks forward to bringing joy to the area kids.
041722-cbn-news-easter-eggs-p5

Kids recycle plastic eggs after clearing the candy from them following the annual Easter egg hunt at City Park in Carson on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Randy Miller with the Carson Community Club said they've been holding the yearly event for more years than he can remember, and this year club volunteers stuffed more than 2,000 eggs full of candy and other goodies. The Easter bunny and club members handed out goody bags to every child after the hunt, and kids who found hard-boiled eggs during their search recevied a special prize. Miller said the event brings in families from Carson, Treynor, Oakland and other communities, and the club always looks forward to bringing joy to the area kids.
041722-cbn-news-easter-eggs-p6

Ava Evans of Carson, 2, bends down to grab an egg during the annual Easter egg hunt at City Park in Carson on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Randy Miller with the Carson Community Club said they've been holding the yearly event for more years than he can remember, and this year club volunteers stuffed more than 2,000 eggs full of candy and other goodies. The Easter bunny and club members handed out goody bags to every child after the hunt, and kids who found hard-boiled eggs during their search recevied a special prize. Miller said the event brings in families from Carson, Treynor, Oakland and other communities, and the club always looks forward to bringing joy to the area kids.
041722-cbn-news-easter-eggs-p7

Huxley Dudley of Treynor, 5, nabs some eggs on a piece of playground equipment during the annual Easter egg hunt at City Park in Carson on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Randy Miller with the Carson Community Club said they've been holding the yearly event for more years than he can remember, and this year club volunteers stuffed more than 2,000 eggs full of candy and other goodies. The Easter bunny and club members handed out goody bags to every child after the hunt, and kids who found hard-boiled eggs during their search recevied a special prize. Miller said the event brings in families from Carson, Treynor, Oakland and other communities, and the club always looks forward to bringing joy to the area kids.
0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Tunisians fear potential environmental disaster from sunken tanker

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert