PHOTOS: Egg hunt fun in Carson

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Residents at 208 Scott St. were awoken on Monday by city officials knocking on their doors telling them that they had to vacate the building, …
Updated reporting on the brush fire along the interstate in Council Bluffs.
Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle rollover crash Monday morning.
Just as talk of renovating a historic Ashland structure was heating up, the historic Beetison House was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning.
Fred Parker had the Gatsby-like lifestyle 25 years before literary great F. Scott Fitzgerald created his protagonist. Parker had a huge home, filled with treasures, that he’d open at times to elaborate costume parties.
When Gov. Kim Reynolds announced last week that the state was going to close the Glenwood Resource Center, which provides residential care and…
According to social media postings from students, Thursday’s walkout had been spurred by a student’s allegations that she recently had been sexually assaulted by a male student.
A Council Bluffs man was sentenced to 10 years in prison last week after pleading guilty to child molestation.
The Creighton chapter of Turning Point USA asked to host “Introduction to Nebraska Politics Conference.” Then Creighton officials were informed of changes, including the event’s title: “Take Back Nebraska Summit ’22.”
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.