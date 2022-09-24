 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fans rally for Saintes first Hawkeye 10 win of season

PHOTOS: Fans rally for Saintes first Hawkeye 10 win of season

RIGHT: Fans rally as St. Albert volleyball takes on Denison-Schleswig in a Hawkeye 10 game in Council Bluffs on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The win earned the Saintes their first Hawkeye 10 win of the season (25-9, 25-8, 25-9).
Fans look on as St. Albert volleyball sweeps Denison-Schleswig in a Hawkeye 10 game in Council Bluffs on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The win earned the Saintes their first Hawkeye 10 win of the season (25-9, 25-8, 25-9).
