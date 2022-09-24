PHOTOS: Fans rally for Saintes first Hawkeye 10 win of season

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
A 9-year-old boy was critically injured Saturday when he was bicycling across Kanesville Boulevard and was struck by a vehicle.
A Council Bluffs man has won a large lottery prize for the second time in three months.
A 60-year-old Minden farmer was sentenced Tuesday to two months in prison followed by five years of supervised release following his plea to a…
Pottawattamie County is looking to add businesses and grow its partnerships.
After more than 30 years as a member of the Council Bluffs Fire Department, Asst. Fire Chief Derrick Williams rang the bell one last time last…
If you thought there were a lot of award shows in country music, wait until you see the new Fox series, “Monarch.”
The 17-year-old shot and killed Sunday in Rock Island was a boxer christened with the first name Angel.
Majority rules
CEDAR RAPIDS — Iowa Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken denied allegations that he grabbed and kissed a former campaign staffer with…
Recent investments in child care and nonprofits included federal pandemic relief funds.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.