From right, Angela Pursell; her 2-year-old miniature schnauzer, Pearl; and her granddaughter, Autumn Opal-Pursell, 8; check out the plants for sale from 3 Bee Farms of Griswold during the opening day of The 712 Initiative’s Farmers Market Council Bluffs 2023 season outside Bayliss Park on Thursday, May 4. The farmers market will run from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday this season, and it is held along First Avenue on the north side of Bayliss. There are dozens of vendors, and family-friendly activities are set up around the park each week. This year’s market is presented by CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs and sponsored by community partners Centris Federal Credit Union, All Care Health Center, Iowa Total Care and Smith Davis Insurance.