PHOTOS: Farmers Market season runs through Sept. 29

Farmers Market season runs through Sept. 29

Farmers Market season runs through Sept. 29

From right, Siblings Augusta Frieze, 11; Michael Renshaw Jr., 6; and Tiffany Renshaw, 3; pick out a watermelon from Honey Creek's Stephens Family Gardens during a session of Farmers Market Council Bluffs on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. The final farmers market of the season will take place Sept. 29. The market, located on First Avenue outside Bayliss Park, runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thurday through the season, and features several area vendors, as well as live music, children's activities and group activities each week. Farmers Market Council Bluffs is a program from The 712 Initiative and the 2022 season is presented by CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs.
Manuel Gonzalez, 3, rolls a large ball around Bayliss Park during a session of Farmers Market Council Bluffs on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
Nadine Scott, left, and her son, Jaysic, turning 4 next month, play an oversized connection game at Bayliss Park during a session of Farmers Market Council Bluffs on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
Shoppers peruse the various vendors for produce and other goodies during a session of Farmers Market Council Bluffs on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
Shoppers peruse the various vendors for produce and other goodies during a session of Farmers Market Council Bluffs on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. The final farmers market of the season will take place Sept. 29. The market, located on First Avenue outside Bayliss Park, runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thurday through the season, and features several area vendors, as well as live music, children’s activities and group activities each week. Farmers Market Council Bluffs is a program from The 712 Initiative and the 2022 season is presented by CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs.
Jaclyn Therkildsen, left, and Dave Stephens, at right, with Honey Creek's Stephens Family Gardens sell produce to shoppers during a session of Farmers Market Council Bluffs on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
Elected officials, police chiefs on leaked Oath Keepers list

A new report says that the names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that's accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

