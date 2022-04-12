PHOTOS: Fire in Council Bluffs

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Residents at 208 Scott St. were awoken on Monday by city officials knocking on their doors telling them that they had to vacate the building, …
A Council Bluffs man was sentenced to 10 years in prison last week after pleading guilty to child molestation.
A distraught teenage boy is led away in handcuffs by a deputy sheriff as firefighters use the Jaws of Life to pry open the crushed passenger s…
Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle rollover crash Monday morning.
River’s Edge Park is expanding its footprint in Council Bluffs, but not outward. Residents will soon be looking up and up and up at the newly …
The Jack Link’s warehouse in Underwood is getting an upgrade.
There’s good luck in Glenwood.
Just as talk of renovating a historic Ashland structure was heating up, the historic Beetison House was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning.
When Gov. Kim Reynolds announced last week that the state was going to close the Glenwood Resource Center, which provides residential care and…
