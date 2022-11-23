 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

PHOTOS: Give thanks

  • 0
112322-cbn-news-thanksgiving-p1

ABOVE: Hoover Elementary School first-grader Lillian Yonkie, left, and second-grader Zoey Cruz, right, show off the handprint turkey art projects they crafted in teacher Jenny Grove’s classroom on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. RIGHT: Second-grader Everly Rageth shows off the handprint turkey art project she crafted. BELOW: Rageth and her classmates show off their handprint turkeys. Hoover students spent the end of the school day participating in different holiday-themed activities as they prepared to enjoy the next few days off for Thanksgiving break.
112322-cbn-news-thanksgiving-p2

Hoover Elementary School second-grader Everly Rageth and her classmates show off the handprint turkey art projects they crafted in teacher Jenny Grove’s classroom on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Hoover students spent the end of the school day participating in different holiday-themed activities as they prepared to enjoy the next few days off for Thanksgiving break.
112322-cbn-news-thanksgiving-p3

Hoover Elementary School second-grader Everly Rageth shows off the handprint turkey art project she crafted in teacher Jenny Grove’s classroom on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Hoover students spent the end of the school day participating in different holiday-themed activities as they prepared to enjoy the next few days off for Thanksgiving break.
112322-cbn-news-thanksgiving-p4

Hoover Elementary School students in teacher Jenny Grove's classroom work on handprint turkey art projects on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Hoover students spent the end of the school day participating in different holiday-themed activities as they prepared to enjoy the next few days off for Thanksgiving break.
112322-cbn-news-thanksgiving-p5

From left, Hoover Elementary School first-graders Colton Rief, Lincoln Grant and Jackson Adams show each other the Thanksgiving tree art projects they worked on in teacher Jamie Naughton's classroom on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Hoover students spent the end of the school day participating in different holiday-themed activities as they prepared to enjoy the next few days off for Thanksgiving break.
112322-cbn-news-thanksgiving-p6

A turkey mural is posted in one of the front hallways at Hoover Elementary School, with each feather listing the people, places and things the school's students and staff members are thankful for, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Remember this mysterious moon 'cube?' China's Moon Rover might have figured out what it is

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert