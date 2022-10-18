PHOTOS: High schools host Pink Out games in October

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Council Bluffs man has won a $50,000 Powerball prize.
BELLEVUE, Neb. — A successful Glenwood coffee shop and café is expanding its business and faith ministry across the Missouri River.
Two Florida men added to the list of states where they faces charges when they tried to flee from Iowa State Patrol officers Wednesday east of…
A potential threat at a Council Bluffs school circulating over the weekend was deemed not credible by law enforcement.
“Fire won’t wait — plan your escape” was the theme for the 100th annual Fire Prevention Week and a poster contest held this year by the Counci…
The new permanent ramp from I-480 eastbound to I-29 southbound opened Monday morning, changing the lanes drivers use to access I-29 southbound…
Headed north on Railroad Highway near Underwood, travelers often stop and do a double take. More often than not, giant decorative hay bales dr…
There’s still time to get tickets for the 2022 Jason Awards as they return from virtual existence to an in-person celebration on Thursday, Nov…
If you don’t like vampires but are comfortable giving blood to the American Red Cross, the nonprofit organization would be grateful for your help.
Hope-Net Ministries will hold its 2022 Hope Rising Awards Dinner from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Hoff Family Arts & Cultur…
