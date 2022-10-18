 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High schools host Pink Out games in October

PHOTOS: High schools host Pink Out games in October

St. Albert High School cheerleaders don pink in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month as the Falcons host a varsity football matchup with AHSTW on Friday, Oct. 17, 2022. High school gyms and fields have been “pinked out” by students and fans alike during games and matches this month.
Left: Members of the St. Albert High School student make some noise during a kickoff in the second quarter as the Falcons host a varsity football matchup with AHSTW on Friday, Oct. 17, 2022.
