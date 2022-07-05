PHOTOS: Hot July summer

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
One person was taken to a hospital and another was arrested Wednesday following a two vehicle crash involving a stolen car on eastbound I-80, …
Two former Council Bluffs mayors and difference-makers have been lost during the past 30 days.
A Council Bluffs man has won a $50,000 lottery prize.
Several southwest Iowa communities are holding Fourth of July celebrations with a variety of fun activities.
Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation will host the second annual SummerFest at River’s Edge on Saturday.
The City of Council Bluffs received a letter of accreditation in June from the Federal Emergency Management Agency acknowledging that the nort…
Much like yesterday, today will be sunny and windy, with a high near 94, according to the National Weather Service. A south wind of 13 to 17 m…
The Historic General Dodge House is hosting its annual Independence Day community celebration today until 3 p.m.
“Nebraskans made their voices heard loud and clear,” Flood said Tuesday night during his election night party at the Midtown Event Center in Norfolk.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.