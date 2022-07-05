 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Hot July summer

Artist Mark di Suvero’s “Big Mo” installation and the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge stand in the background during a Council Bluffs Fire Department hydrant party at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park on Thursday, June 30, 2022. The parties run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday this summer and are held in a different location around the city each time. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water and the local Centris Federal Credit Union brings free frozen treats for the kids. The next hydrant parties are today at Lake Street and Arnold Avenue, and Curstis Street and Avenue F on July 7. The entire schedule can be found at councilbluffs-ia.gov.
Amarah Banderas, 8, left, and Elise Moore, 9, run through a fountain during a Council Bluffs Fire Department hydrant party at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park on Thursday.
Top right: Karter Fry, 9, takes a break on artist Mark di Suvero’s “Big Mo” installation during a Council Bluffs Fire Department hydrant party at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park on Thursday.
Right: Artist Mark di Suvero’s “Big Mo” installation stands in the background as Emmett McFadden, 8, enjoys some flavored ice during a Council Bluffs Fire Department hydrant party at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park on Thursday, June 30, 2022. The parties run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday this summer and are held in a different location around the city each time. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water and the local Centris Federal Credit Union brings free frozen treats for the kids. The next hydrant parties are today at Lake Street and Arnold Avenue, and Curstis Street and Avenue F on July 7. The entire schedule can be found at councilbluffs-ia.gov.
James Wheeler, 13, left of center, and other kids splash around as artist Mark di Suvero's "Big Mo" installation stands in the background during a Council Bluffs Fire Department hydrant party at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park on Thursday, June 30, 2022. The parties run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday this summer and are held in a different location around the city each time. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water and the local Centris Federal Credit Union brings free frozen treats for the kids. The next hydrant parties are today at Lake Street and Arnold Avenue, and Curstis Street and Avenue F on July 7. The entire schedule can be found at councilbluffs-ia.gov.
Kids splash around during a Council Bluffs Fire Department hydrant party at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park on Thursday, June 30, 2022. The parties run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday this summer and are held in a different location around the city each time. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water and the local Centris Federal Credit Union brings free frozen treats for the kids. The next hydrant parties are today at Lake Street and Arnold Avenue, and Curstis Street and Avenue F on July 7. The entire schedule can be found at councilbluffs-ia.gov.
A girl runs through a fountain during a Council Bluffs Fire Department hydrant party at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park on Thursday, June 30, 2022. The parties run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday this summer and are held in a different location around the city each time. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water and the local Centris Federal Credit Union brings free frozen treats for the kids. The next hydrant parties are today at Lake Street and Arnold Avenue, and Curstis Street and Avenue F on July 7. The entire schedule can be found at councilbluffs-ia.gov.
People enjoy some outdoors fun during a Council Bluffs Fire Department hydrant party at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park on Thursday, June 30, 2022. The parties run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday this summer and are held in a different location around the city each time. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water and the local Centris Federal Credit Union brings free frozen treats for the kids. The next hydrant parties are today at Lake Street and Arnold Avenue, and Curstis Street and Avenue F on July 7. The entire schedule can be found at councilbluffs-ia.gov.
