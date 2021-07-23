 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PHOTOS: Hydrant party from on high
0 comments
top story

PHOTOS: Hydrant party from on high

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
20210724_new_hydrant_4

Julia Marsh, 9, left, stands in a fountain on Third Avenue near South 33rd Street during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department’s twice-weekly hydrant parties on Thursday, July 22, 2021. The parties run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday this summer and are held in a different location around the city each time. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water and the local Centris employees bring free frozen treats for the kids. The next hydrant party will be held at Berwick Circle on July 27.
20210724_new_hydrant_2

A rainbow flashes across Third Avenue near South 33rd Street as water rains down from the ladder bucket of a fire engine during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department’s twice-weekly hydrant parties on Thursday, July 22, 2021. The parties run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday this summer and are held in a different location around the city each time. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water and the local Centris employees bring free frozen treats for the kids. The next hydrant party will be held at Berwick Circle on July 27.
20210724_new_hydrant_5

A boy stands in a fountain on Third Avenue near South 33rd Street during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department’s twice-weekly hydrant parties on Thursday, July 22, 2021. The parties run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday this summer and are held in a different location around the city each time. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water and the local Centris employees bring free frozen treats for the kids. The next hydrant party will be held at Berwick Circle on July 27.
20210724_new_hydrant_7

Water pours down from the ladder bucket of a fire engine on Third Avenue near South 33rd Street during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department’s twice-weekly hydrant parties on Thursday, July 22, 2021. The parties run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday this summer and are held in a different location around the city each time. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water and the local Centris employees bring free frozen treats for the kids. The next hydrant party will be held at Berwick Circle on July 27.
20210724_new_hydrant_1

Kids splash around on Third Avenue near South 33rd Street during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department’s twice-weekly hydrant parties on Thursday, July 22, 2021. The parties run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday this summer and are held in a different location around the city each time. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water and the local Centris employees bring free frozen treats for the kids. The next hydrant party will be held at Berwick Circle on July 27.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
20210724_new_hydrant_3

Water pours down from the ladder bucket of a fire engine on Third Avenue near South 33rd Street during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department’s twice-weekly hydrant parties on Thursday, July 22, 2021. The parties run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday this summer and are held in a different location around the city each time. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water and the local Centris employees bring free frozen treats for the kids. The next hydrant party will be held at Berwick Circle on July 27.
20210724_new_hydrant_6

Water rains down on James Wheeler, 13, left and his mom, Laura, on Third Avenue near South 33rd Street during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department’s twice-weekly hydrant parties on Thursday, July 22, 2021. The parties run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday this summer and are held in a different location around the city each time. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water and the local Centris employees bring free frozen treats for the kids. The next hydrant party will be held at Berwick Circle on July 27.
20210724_new_hydrant_8

Tatum Lott, 7, bottom left, and other kids splash around on Third Avenue near South 33rd Street during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department’s twice-weekly hydrant parties on Thursday, July 22, 2021. The parties run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday this summer and are held in a different location around the city each time. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water and the local Centris employees bring free frozen treats for the kids. The next hydrant party will be held at Berwick Circle on July 27.
20210724_new_hydrant_9

Kids splash around on Third Avenue near South 33rd Street during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department’s twice-weekly hydrant parties on Thursday, July 22, 2021. The parties run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday this summer and are held in a different location around the city each time. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water and the local Centris employees bring free frozen treats for the kids. The next hydrant party will be held at Berwick Circle on July 27.
20210724_new_hydrant_10

Kids walk through a fountain on Third Avenue near South 33rd Street during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department’s twice-weekly hydrant parties on Thursday, July 22, 2021. The parties run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday this summer and are held in a different location around the city each time. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water and the local Centris employees bring free frozen treats for the kids. The next hydrant party will be held at Berwick Circle on July 27.
20210724_new_hydrant_11

Kids splash around on Third Avenue near South 33rd Street during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department’s twice-weekly hydrant parties on Thursday, July 22, 2021. The parties run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday this summer and are held in a different location around the city each time. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water and the local Centris employees bring free frozen treats for the kids. The next hydrant party will be held at Berwick Circle on July 27.
0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Cancer misinformation common on social media sites

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert