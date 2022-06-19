 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: IWCC celebrates Juneteenth

061922-cbn-news-juneteenth-p1

Iowa Western Community College students Dontae Washington, center, and Grant Bradshaw, right, chat over a sweet treat during a Juneteenth ice cream social in the school’s student center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Ambe White, dean of social science and business and a member of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee at Iowa Western, said the event was held to celebrate the date, June 19, 1865, of the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.

White said it’s important to recognize the history of all cultures, which the Iowa Western DEI committee strives to do throughout the year.

“I think we need to educate everyone of our history so we know how to move forward and know where we’re going,” she said. “I think it’s important that we celebrate all the cultures, all the different backgrounds. It’s what makes us unique.”
061922-cbn-news-juneteenth-p2
061922-cbn-news-juneteenth-p3
061922-cbn-news-juneteenth-p4
061922-cbn-news-juneteenth-p5
061922-cbn-news-juneteenth-p6

Ambe White, dean of social science and business and a member of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee at Iowa Western Community College, standing, speaks with guests during a Juneteenth celebration inside the school’s student center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
