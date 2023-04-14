Kirn Middle School show choir students pose for a portrait with, from left at center, Omaha Lancers hockey players Haden Kruse, Nick Pierre, Drew Montgomery and Matthew Romer as the team presents a $1,120 check to the choir on Thursday, April 13, 2023. The hockey team collaborated with the Kirn show choir for a fundraiser ahead of the Lancers’ March 31 matchup against the Des Moines Buccaneers. The choir was also at the game to sing the national anthem and enjoy the match after.