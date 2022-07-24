 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Lavender in bloom at Loess Hills farm outside Missouri Valley

The Loess Hills Lavender Farm outside Missouri Valley hosted Lavender Stock last weekend. The family farm expects lavender to bloom again in mid-August. Find more information at loesshillslavender.com.

