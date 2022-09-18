PHOTOS: LC can't be beat, and neither can their fans

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Moline Police Department on Monday released more information on one of its cold cases.
GLENWOOD — Mike Lee’s way of life has faded away in most of the United States, and it soon will vanish from southwestern Iowa.
Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs got a special delivery Monday morning.
Jennifer Keim pleaded guilty Friday as part of a plea agreement with the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office. Keim is accused of killing her son by neglecting him.
"The results put us in a position where we thought it was the right thing to do," Chancellor Ronnie Green said. "It's a matter of accountability and standards."
Former Sen. Tom Harkin (D-IA) recently visited Council Bluffs to throw his support — and 40 years of congressional experience — behind Iowa Ho…
The Taco Ride takes place every Thursday evening on the Wabash Trace Nature Trail, from Council Bluffs to Mineola and back. The scenic ride is…
Bluff City, Excelsior and Cobia Masonic Lodge will hold their annual pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Masonic T…
Because of a severe technical issue, please be advised that our news organization’s ability to receive customer service related phone calls is…
