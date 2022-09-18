 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LC can’t be beat, and neither can their fans

PHOTOS: LC can't be beat, and neither can their fans

091822-cbn-news-lc-fans-p3

The Lewis Central marching band performs during halftime of the Titans’ matchup with Indianola on Friday, Sept. 17, 2022.
091822-cbn-news-lc-fans-p2

Lewis Central senior Casey Clair, front, and his fellow El Si Locos run LC flags up and down the sideline following a Titan touchdown in the second quarter as Class 4A’s top-ranked LC hosts No. 5 Indianola in a varsity football matchup on Friday, Sept. 17, 2022. The Lewis Central fans had plenty of reasons to cheer as the Titans ended up with a 34-16 win to stay undefeated on the season.
091822-cbn-news-lc-fans-p1

The El Si Locos and fellow members of the Lewis Central student section react following a Titan touchdown in the second quarter as Class 4A’s top-ranked LC hosts No. 5 Indianola in a varsity football matchup on Friday, Sept. 17, 2022. The Lewis Central fans had plenty of reasons to cheer as the Titans ended up with a 34-16 win to stay undefeated on the season.
