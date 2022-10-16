 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story
Xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

PHOTOS: Library readies for Dia de los Muertos

  • 0
101622-cbn-news-ofrenda-p5

Thomas Jefferson High School students in teacher Samantha Silva’s Spanish for Spanish Speakers class work to build a community ofrenda — a large, elaborate altar used to place offerings upon for Dia de los Muertos — at the Council Bluffs Public Library on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a Mexican celebration on Nov. 1 and 2 in which families honor deceased loved ones. It is considered a colorful, joyous celebration. Library guests are invited to bring in photos of their late loved ones, which library staff will scan and print to place on the ofrenda. The library will also collect canned or boxed groceries to be donated to the Care and Share House. The ofrenda will be on display through Nov. 10, and the library is holding a Dia de los Muertos celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 30.
101622-cbn-news-ofrenda-p4

Thomas Jefferson High School students in teacher Samantha Silva’s Spanish for Spanish Speakers class work to build a community ofrenda — a large, elaborate altar used to place offerings upon for Dia de los Muertos — at the Council Bluffs Public Library on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a Mexican celebration on Nov. 1 and 2 in which families honor deceased loved ones. It is considered a colorful, joyous celebration. Library guests are invited to bring in photos of their late loved ones, which library staff will scan and print to place on the ofrenda. The library will also collect canned or boxed groceries to be donated to the Care and Share House. The ofrenda will be on display through Nov. 10, and the library is holding a Dia de los Muertos celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 30.
101622-cbn-news-ofrenda-p3

Thomas Jefferson High School students in teacher Samantha Silva’s Spanish for Spanish Speakers class work to build a community ofrenda — a large, elaborate altar used to place offerings upon for Dia de los Muertos — at the Council Bluffs Public Library on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a Mexican celebration on Nov. 1 and 2 in which families honor deceased loved ones. It is considered a colorful, joyous celebration. Library guests are invited to bring in photos of their late loved ones, which library staff will scan and print to place on the ofrenda. The library will also collect canned or boxed groceries to be donated to the Care and Share House. The ofrenda will be on display through Nov. 10, and the library is holding a Dia de los Muertos celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 30.
101622-cbn-news-ofrenda-p2

Thomas Jefferson High School students in teacher Samantha Silva's Spanish for Spanish Speakers class work to build a community ofrenda — a large, elaborate altar used to place offerings upon for Dia de los Muertos — at the Council Bluffs Public Library on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a Mexican celebration on Nov. 1 and 2 in which families honor deceased loved ones. It is considered a colorful, joyous celebration. Library guests are invited to bring in photos of their late loved ones, which library staff will scan and print to place on the ofrenda. The library will also collect canned or boxed groceries to be donated to the Care and Share House. The ofrenda will be on display through Nov. 10, and the library is holding a Dia de los Muertos celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 30.
101622-cbn-news-ofrenda-p1

Thomas Jefferson High School students in teacher Samantha Silva's Spanish for Spanish Speakers class work to build a community ofrenda — a large, elaborate altar used to place offerings upon for Dia de los Muertos — at the Council Bluffs Public Library on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a Mexican celebration on Nov. 1 and 2 in which families honor deceased loved ones. It is considered a colorful, joyous celebration. Library guests are invited to bring in photos of their late loved ones, which library staff will scan and print to place on the ofrenda. The library will also collect canned or boxed groceries to be donated to the Care and Share House. The ofrenda will be on display through Nov. 10, and the library is holding a Dia de los Muertos celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 30.
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Venezuelan migrants turned back to Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert