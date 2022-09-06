PHOTOS: Make some noise

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Authorities advise that people and pets should avoid a stormwater retention pond area between Shoreline Golf Course and Lakeside Estates Trail…
A Council Bluffs man has won a $30,000 lottery prize.
"The defendant doesn't get rewarded for bad behavior," said James D. Smith, senior assistant Nebraska attorney general.
The body of a Council Bluffs man was pulled from the Missouri River over the weekend, Bluffs police said Monday, noting that they consider the man's death suspicious.
Former Iowa Senator Tom Harkin will be joining Iowa House candidate Josh Turek at a fundraiser in Council Bluffs Thursday night, where he is e…
Born and raised in Lebanon, Iowa — a small farming community of fewer than 50 people in far northwest Iowa, not far from the South Dakota bord…
The best breakfast in southwest Iowa this Saturday will be at Botna Bend Park.
Today will be sunny, with a high near 89, according to the National Weather Service. A calm wind becomes south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon and…
The Friends of the Council Bluffs Public Library fall book sale is coming up.
The Mercy Heritage Awards celebration has a long-standing history of honoring southwest Iowa leaders for their decades of service and philanth…
