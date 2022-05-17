 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BURGERS FOR BLUE

PHOTOS: Masons serve up burgers for law enforcement

Retired State Investigator Dick Mescher, standing at left, chats with Carter Lake Police Chief Shawn Kannedy, center, and police officers from Carter Lake and Council Bluffs as local law enforcement officers are treated to lunch during the annual Burgers for Blue event outside the Masonic Temple, 130 S. Sixth St., on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The luncheon, which is hosted by Cobia Lodge No. 631, started three years ago, according to Pat Morgan, a Lodge member and retired Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s deputy. He said the event is held during National Police Week, which runs May 15-21 this year, and is a way to give back to the officers and agency employees who watch over their communities. “We just want to let them know we’re out there and we have their backs,” he said. Morgan said more than 300 meals went out to law enforcement officers from several agencies across the county.
051822-cbn-news-burgers-for-blue-p2

From left, Carter Lake Police Chief Shawn Kannedy welcomes Kaisy Barnun, 10 months, great niece of Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Deputy Pennie Smith as local law enforcement officers are treated to lunch during the annual Burgers for Blue event outside the Masonic Temple, 130 S. Sixth St., on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The luncheon, which is hosted by Cobia Lodge No. 631, started three years ago, according to Pat Morgan, a Lodge member and retired Pottawattamie County Sheriff's deputy. He said the event is held during National Police Week, which runs May 15-21 this year, and is a way to give back to the officers and agency employees who watch over their communities. "We just want to let them know we're out there and we have their backs," he said. Morgan said more than 300 meals went out to law enforcement officers from several agencies across the county.
051822-cbn-news-burgers-for-blue-p3

Retired Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Deputy and Cobia Lodge No. 631 member Pat Morgan, standing at center, laughs with fellow retired Deputy Roger Goff, at left, as local law enforcement officers are treated to lunch during the annual Burgers for Blue event outside the Masonic Temple, 130 S. Sixth St., on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The luncheon, which is hosted by the Lodge, started three years ago and is held during National Police Week, which runs May 15-21 this year, and is a way to give back to the officers and agency employees who watch over their communities, Morgan said. "We just want to let them know we're out there and we have their backs," he said. Morgan said more than 300 meals went out to law enforcement officers from several agencies across the county.
051822-cbn-news-burgers-for-blue-p4

From left, Jeff Carman, Dick Mescher and Jim Cline chat with Council Bluffs police officers, including Officer Paul Galus, right, as local law enforcement officers are treated to lunch during the annual Burgers for Blue event outside the Masonic Temple, 130 S. Sixth St., on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The luncheon, which is hosted by Cobia Lodge No. 631, started three years ago, according to Pat Morgan, a Lodge member and retired Pottawattamie County Sheriff's deputy. He said the event is held during National Police Week, which runs May 15-21 this year, and is a way to give back to the officers and agency employees who watch over their communities. "We just want to let them know we're out there and we have their backs," he said. Morgan said more than 300 meals went out to law enforcement officers from several agencies across the county.
051822-cbn-news-burgers-for-blue-p5

Rick Mayer, who works in courthouse security with the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office, left, chats with Cobia Lodge No. 631 member Dan Shultz as local law enforcement officers are treated to lunch during the annual Burgers for Blue event outside the Masonic Temple, 130 S. Sixth St., on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The luncheon, which is hosted by Cobia Lodge No. 631, started three years ago, according to Pat Morgan, a Lodge member and retired Pottawattamie County Sheriff's deputy. He said the event is held during National Police Week, which runs May 15-21 this year, and is a way to give back to the officers and agency employees who watch over their communities. "We just want to let them know we're out there and we have their backs," he said. Morgan said more than 300 meals went out to law enforcement officers from several agencies across the county.
051822-cbn-news-burgers-for-blue-p6

From left, Council Bluffs Police Officer Paul Galus chats with Jeff Carman and Dick Mescher as local law enforcement officers are treated to lunch during the annual Burgers for Blue event outside the Masonic Temple, 130 S. Sixth St., on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The luncheon, which is hosted by Cobia Lodge No. 631, started three years ago, according to Pat Morgan, a Lodge member and retired Pottawattamie County Sheriff's deputy. He said the event is held during National Police Week, which runs May 15-21 this year, and is a way to give back to the officers and agency employees who watch over their communities. "We just want to let them know we're out there and we have their backs," he said. Morgan said more than 300 meals went out to law enforcement officers from several agencies across the county.
