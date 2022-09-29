PHOTOS: Nearly 300 attend Walk to End Alzheimer's

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Council Bluffs man has won a large lottery prize for the second time in three months.
A 60-year-old Minden farmer was sentenced Tuesday to two months in prison followed by five years of supervised release following his plea to a…
The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors again heard proposals from a number of Pottawattamie County’s small town mayors at its weekly me…
The parents of 22-month-old Antonio Akright are charged in what Davenport investigators say was his death by fentanyl overdose.
Urban chickens are still a hot topic for members of the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors.
Police are seeking the whereabouts of David John Kalani Kaneala Kauai after they say he failed to report to the Council Bluffs Residential Cor…
While no one was charged in the 11 incidents, and the next few years were relatively calm, the summer of 1938 brought a “war” and a new spate of bombings.
Bridge washing is scheduled to begin Monday night on the I-80 bridge. Motorists should expect delays.
DES MOINES — Iowa’s state budget has an unspent surplus of nearly $2 billion, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday — 54 percent higher than last year’s record-breaking level.
