Nearly 300 attend Walk to End Alzheimer’s

PHOTOS: Nearly 300 attend Walk to End Alzheimer's

ALZ WALK3.jpg

Walkers step off on the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
ALZ WALK2.jpg

Jessica Duncan, chair of the local Walk to End Alzheimer’s, speaks during a ceremony held before the walk began Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at the River’s Edge Pavilion. Duncan said $36,000 had already been raised by local teams and individuals, and fundraising will continue until December. In addition, national corporate sponsors Edward Jones and CVS Health are donating $5 million this year and $10 million over three years, respectively.
ALZ WALK1.jpg

The Thomas Jefferson High School Dance Team entertains during the registration period before the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at the River’s Edge Pavilion. Almost 300 people participated in the local walk, which is part of an international event that is the world’s largest fundraiser held to fight Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. The Alzheimer’s Association has invested more than $310 million in research, critical care, education and advocacy for Alzheimer’s.
