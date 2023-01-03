PHOTOS: New Year's Eve fireworks light up the riverfront

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
A Treynor man involved in a car versus semi crash Tuesday morning remained in critical condition Wednesday, according to a spokeswoman at Nebr…
A young male from Treynor was transported to Nebraska Medicine Tuesday morning after the car he was driving struck a semi-trailer near Highway…
Thomas Jefferson High School has three All-American cheerleaders, who performed in the 81st Annual Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade on Pearl Harbo…
Iowans shook things up when it came to their favorite liquor brand this past year — and set yet another record for liquor sales.
A man experiencing a personal crisis climbed one of the signs over Interstate 80 in Council Bluffs Monday morning, leading to a partial closure of the interstate while authorities worked to help him down.
DES MOINES — As he leaves the office after a national record-setting 40 yearss, Tom Miller considers the work he did alongside other states’ a…
FAMILY Inc. has been awarded a $25,000 grant by First Interstate Bank.
DES MOINES — After previously enacting multiple rounds of reductions to state income taxes, Iowa Republican lawmakers have a new target for ta…
Max Duggan accounted for four touchdowns, TCU returned two interceptions for scores and the third-ranked Horned Frogs withstood a frenetic second-half surge by No. 2 Michigan to win the Fiesta Bowl 51-45 and advance to the College Football Playoff national championship. TCU, the most unlikely team ever reach the four-team playoff in its nine-year history, has one more game to play in its improbable season and it will come against either No. 1 Georgia or No. 4 Ohio State on Jan. 9 at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Horned Frogs will try to win the program’s first national championship since 1938.
The Council Bluffs-Omaha metro lost a longtime community volunteer and supporter this week.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.