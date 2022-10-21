PHOTOS: Noon Rotary raises money, fills stomachs during annual soup luncheon

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Council Bluffs man has won a $50,000 Powerball prize.
BELLEVUE, Neb. — A successful Glenwood coffee shop and café is expanding its business and faith ministry across the Missouri River.
Hillcrest Health Systems is continuing its push into southwest Iowa.
About 1,500 MidAmerican Energy customers were without power for a little over an hour Wednesday.
A potential threat at a Council Bluffs school circulating over the weekend was deemed not credible by law enforcement.
The new permanent ramp from I-480 eastbound to I-29 southbound opened Monday morning, changing the lanes drivers use to access I-29 southbound…
Two Florida men added to the list of states where they faces charges when they tried to flee from Iowa State Patrol officers Wednesday east of…
Wings of Hope Cancer Support Center honored the late Mary Jo Higginbotham with the 2022 Larry Hill Memorial Award at the organization’s annual…
Hope-Net Ministries will hold its 2022 Hope Rising Awards Dinner from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Hoff Family Arts & Cultur…
“Fire won’t wait — plan your escape” was the theme for the 100th annual Fire Prevention Week and a poster contest held this year by the Counci…
