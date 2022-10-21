 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Noon Rotary raises money, fills stomachs during annual soup luncheon

102122-cbn-news-rotary-soup-p9

Kimberly Kolakowski, right, chats with Joan Callahan during the annual soup luncheon fundraiser hosted by the Council Bluffs Noon Rotary Club at the Masonic Lodge on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Community members dropped by to chow down on chowder and other soups served up by Noon Rotary members. All proceeds will benefit future Noon Rotary projects, including its annual fifth grade career fair.
102122-cbn-news-rotary-soup-p8

Raffle masters Keith Jones, left, and Cara Cool-Trede draw the winning ticket during the annual soup luncheon fundraiser hosted by the Council Bluffs Noon Rotary Club at the Masonic Lodge on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Community members dropped by to chow down on chowder and other soups served up by Noon Rotary members. All proceeds will benefit future Noon Rotary projects, including its annual fifth grade career fair.
102122-cbn-news-rotary-soup-p7

Former Council Bluffs Noon Rotary Club President Kathy Rieger, right, serves a line of people during the annual soup luncheon fundraiser hosted by Noon Rotary at the Masonic Lodge on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Community members dropped by to chow down on chowder and other soups served up by Noon Rotary members. All proceeds will benefit future Noon Rotary projects, including its annual fifth grade career fair.
102122-cbn-news-rotary-soup-p6

Ashley Kruse, left, keeps tables cleared during the annual soup luncheon fundraiser hosted by the Council Bluffs Noon Rotary Club at the Masonic Lodge on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Community members dropped by to chow down on chowder and other soups served up by Noon Rotary members. All proceeds will benefit future Noon Rotary projects, including its annual fifth grade career fair.
102122-cbn-news-rotary-soup-p5

Mayor Matt Walsh washes serving trays during the annual soup luncheon fundraiser hosted by the Council Bluffs Noon Rotary Club at the Masonic Lodge on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Community members dropped by to chow down on chowder and other soups served up by Noon Rotary members. All proceeds will benefit future Noon Rotary projects, including its annual fifth grade career fair.
102122-cbn-news-rotary-soup-p4

Guests chat over a meal during the annual soup luncheon fundraiser hosted by the Council Bluffs Noon Rotary Club at the Masonic Lodge on Thursday.
102122-cbn-news-rotary-soup-p3

From right, Council Bluffs Noon Rotary Club President Leo McIntosh brings a takeout order to Lori Shields and Michelle Forristall during Noon Rotary’s annual soup luncheon fundraiser at the Masonic Lodge on Thursday.
102122-cbn-news-rotary-soup-p2

Amelia Pursell, 5, snacks on a saltine cracker while eating with her family Thursday at the Masonic Lodge.
102122-cbn-news-rotary-soup-p1

Emily Burns, left, and her mom, Becki, right, walk to the dessert table with their trays during the annual soup luncheon fundraiser hosted by the Council Bluffs Noon Rotary Club at the Masonic Lodge on Thursday. Community members dropped by to chow down on chowder and other soups served up by Noon Rotary members. All proceeds will benefit future Noon Rotary projects, including its annual fifth grade career fair.
