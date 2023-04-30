The Council Bluffs Centennial and Noon Rotary Clubs presented a $2,000 donation to the Council Bluffs Food Pantry Association during the Centennial Rotary’s meeting on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Pictured are, from left, Brian Moon, chair of the Souper Bowl Food Drive; Mike Basch, director of the Council Bluffs Hy-Vee Food Stores; Teresa Hildreth, treasurer of the pantry association; Mick McKinley, Noon Rotary representative; and Jim Flahive, manager of the West Broadway Hy-Vee Store.