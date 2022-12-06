 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Rubber duckies take flight as basketball fans raise money to treat deployed military personnel

120622-cbn-news-duck-toss-p1

Children, students and sports fans participate in a duck toss fundraiser for Iowa Cookie Crumbs, a local organization that packages and ships cookies overseas to deployed military members, as the Lewis Central boys varsity basketball team hosts Red Oak on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Fans attending Lewis Central’s boys and girls basketball games Friday were able to purchase miniature rubber ducks and try to toss them as close to the center court line as possible at halftime each game, with the winner splitting the pot and the rest going to donations. Keegan Gatlin was the winner during the girls game and Brooke Larsen won the toss during the boys game. The fundraiser was organized by Lewis Central High School senior Kara Dunphy and the LC student council, and they helped raise $294 for Iowa Cookie Crumbs. According to the Crumbs website, the group has shipped 1,386,833 cookies to deployed military members since the group formed in 2007.
120622-cbn-news-duck-toss-p4

120622-cbn-news-duck-toss-p3

Kids rush in to help pick up rubber ducks from the court at halftime during a duck toss fundraiser for Iowa Cookie Crumbs, a local organization that packages and ships cookies overseas to deployed military members, as the Lewis Central boys varsity basketball team hosts Red Oak on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Fans attending Lewis Central’s boys and girls basketball games Friday were able to purchase miniature rubber ducks and try to toss them as close to the center court line as possible at halftime each game, with the winner splitting the pot and the rest going to donations. Keegan Gatlin was the winner during the girls game and Brooke Larsen won the toss during the boys game. The fundraiser was organized by Lewis Central High School senior Kara Dunphy and the LC student council, and they helped raise $294 for Iowa Cookie Crumbs. According to the Crumbs website, the group has shipped 1,386,833 cookies to deployed military members since the group formed in 2007.
120622-cbn-news-duck-toss-p2

Rubber waterfowl rest on the hardwood following a duck toss fundraiser for Iowa Cookie Crumbs, a local organization that packages and ships cookies overseas to deployed military members, as the Lewis Central boys varsity basketball team hosts Red Oak on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Fans attending Lewis Central’s boys and girls basketball games Friday were able to purchase miniature rubber ducks and try to toss them as close to the center court line as possible at halftime each game, with the winner splitting the pot and the rest going to donations. Keegan Gatlin was the winner during the girls game and Brooke Larsen won the toss during the boys game. The fundraiser was organized by Lewis Central High School senior Kara Dunphy and the LC student council, and they helped raise $294 for Iowa Cookie Crumbs. According to the Crumbs website, the group has shipped 1,386,833 cookies to deployed military members since the group formed in 2007.
120622-cbn-news-duck-toss-p5

120622-cbn-news-duck-toss-p6

120622-cbn-news-duck-toss-p7

