PHOTOS: Rubber duckies take flight as basketball fans raise money to treat deployed military personnel

A 31-year-old Council Bluffs man was arrested for attempted murder Thursday after allegedly stabbing his wife in the neck.
The Christmas spirit is alive and well in Council Bluffs.
It's the first time in a decade NU regents have taken what is widely considered in academia to be an extraordinary step in dismissing a faculty member with tenure.
The City of Council Bluffs was presented with the Omaha by Design Laurels Award for Access & Mobility for its First Avenue Trail project, …
You need to know your Medicare Plan options by 5 Dec. 5, 2022.
Omaha Bridges will offer a 10-week workshop on getting ahead at three locations in Council Bluffs.
ALTOONA — Property taxes will be under the microscope when state lawmakers return for their annual work next month, a key legislator said Friday.
RE: PACE Funding resolution
Max Duggan, a Council Bluffs Lewis Central grad, began the season as TCU’s backup quarterback. He’ll end it as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.
Western Iowa residents opened their wallets and their hearts on Tuesday.
