PHOTOS: School's out, celebrate

Council Bluffs Community School District will continue to use a substitute scheduling service for the 2022-23 school year, the Board of Educat…
Authorities on Monday released the name of a Moline man they say was killed after being struck by a SUV on the Interstate 74 bridge pedestrian path early Sunday.
At the time of Russell Harms' trial, psychiatrists said he suffered from paranoid schizophrenia and at times from visual and auditory hallucinations.
Patients at All Care Health Center can now get nutrition, as well as medical, dental and mental health services.
The Nebraska native has spent her whole life working hard, and it's all about to pay off in June when she receives her degree from Stanford University.
DES MOINES — Deer hunters would be able to use semi-automatic rifles during a newly created antlerless season in January under a bill approved…
The upcoming June 7 primary election is an excellent opportunity for Iowans to make their voices heard. I believe voting is one the most impor…
Essex Community School District fifth-grade teacher Vicki Hume was awarded the fourth and final 2022 Charles E. Lakin Outstanding Teacher Awar…
The mission to show Tom Cruise a good time as he prepared to film "Top Gun" in 1985 fell to Lt. Walter E. Carter, Jr., known to his fellow naval aviators as Slapshot, and to the Cornhusker state as University of Nebraska President Ted Carter.
