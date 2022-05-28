 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School’s out, celebrate

PHOTOS: School's out, celebrate

Fourth-grader Will Temeyer, center, his teacher, Kim Gorman, at right, and his classmates make some noise as they're led out of the building following the last bell of the school year at St. Albert Catholic School on Friday, May 27, 2022. Many celebrations were had and a few tears were shed as St. Albert students said goodbye to their classmates and teachers for the summer.
From left, kindergarteners Oliver Temeyer, Jett Shea and Ulises Zarate have a dance party in the hallway after clearing out their lockers ahead of the last bell of the school year at St. Albert Catholic School on Friday, May 27, 2022. Many celebrations were had and a few tears were shed as St. Albert students said goodbye to their classmates and teachers for the summer.
Second-graders Izabella Perez, right, and Claire Reineke, at left, swing around on the play set during the final recess period of the school year at St. Albert Catholic School on Friday, May 27, 2022. Many celebrations were had and a few tears were shed as St. Albert students said goodbye to their classmates and teachers for the summer.
Kindergarteners clear out their lockers ahead of the last bell of the school year at St. Albert Catholic School on Friday, May 27, 2022. Many celebrations were had and a few tears were shed as St. Albert students said goodbye to their classmates and teachers for the summer.
Elementary music teacher Jill Van Horn hugs a group of first-graders following the last bell of the school year at St. Albert Catholic School on Friday, May 27, 2022. Many celebrations were had and a few tears were shed as St. Albert students said goodbye to their classmates and teachers for the summer.
Fourth-grader Henry Pedersen, left, and his twin brother, Jude, at right, jump for joy as their class is led out of the building by their teacher, Kim Gorman, right, following the last bell of the school year at St. Albert Catholic School on Friday, May 27, 2022. Many celebrations were had and a few tears were shed as St. Albert students said goodbye to their classmates and teachers for the summer.
