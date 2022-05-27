PHOTOS: School's out for summer

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carter Lake Elementary School substitute teacher Melissa DeBolt, top right, hugs second-grader Ella Rangel as they say their goodbyes following the final bell of the school year for the Council Bluffs Community School District on Thursday, May 26, 2022.
Carter Lake Elementary School special education teacher Heidi Stangl hugs students as they say their goodbyes following the final bell of the school year for the Council Bluffs Community School District on Thursday, May 26, 2022.
Younger Carter Lake Elementary School students line the hallways to give the outgoing fifth-graders a send off to middle school following the final bell of the school year for the Council Bluffs Community School District on Thursday, May 26, 2022.
From left, Carter Lake Elementary School fifth grade teacher Britney Beaty, fifth-grader Meleah Middleton, fifth grade teacher Halie Whitmore and fifth-graders Peyton Peters, Addi Minturn and Maryn Lesley snap a selfie together as they say their goodbyes following the final bell of the school year for the Council Bluffs Community School District on Thursday, May 26, 2022.
Younger Carter Lake Elementary School students line the hallways to give Owen Bressman, center, and his fellow outgoing fifth-graders a send off to middle school following the final bell of the school year for the Council Bluffs Community School District on Thursday, May 26, 2022.
Carter Lake Elementary School Administrative Manager Jacqueline McCloud, center, hugs students outside the school following the final bell of the school year for the Council Bluffs Community School District on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Find more photos on Page A3.
