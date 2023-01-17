PHOTOS: Skiers, snowboarders enjoy a day of riding at Mt. Crescent

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A southwest Iowa woman won $30,000 on a scratch ticket she received as a Christmas gift.
Restoration of the historic Cohen Building at the corner of Scott Street and West Broadway is nearing completion and will likely be wrapped up…
Players, coaches and family members from a Quad-City volleyball club were on their way Sunday to Cedar Falls when they got caught in a major crash on I-80.
On the morning of Dec. 15, the season’s first measurable snow began to fall in Council Bluffs around 7:53 a.m. Less than 20 minutes later, at …
One person is dead after the vehicle they were driving collided head-on with a semitrailer on Interstate 80 near Durant in Cedar County early Saturday, the Iowa State Patrol said.
Derek Oldfather thought he was going to die in a conveyor belt at King's Material in Eldridge. It wasn't his time.
The shooting death of a 19-year-old Nebraska man in Council Bluffs is being investigated as a homicide.
A constitutional amendment introduced in the Nebraska Legislature Friday would give voters the opportunity to eliminate the State Board of Education.
Brandy Wallar has been appointed permanent CEO of New Visions Homeless Services, the board of directors announced this week.
Backed by one of Iowa’s biggest industries and opposed by a coalition of environmental activists and landowners, carbon capture pipelines have been making headlines and filling meeting rooms for more than a year in Iowa.
