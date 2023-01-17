 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MT. CRESCENT

PHOTOS: Skiers, snowboarders enjoy a day of riding at Mt. Crescent

011723-cbn-news-mt-crescent-p1

Lisa Aguilar of Omaha, right, and her son, Jerald, 7, left, sit back on the quad chairlift as they enjoy a day of riding at Mt. Crescent Ski Area on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Aguilar said she spent five years living in Denver and got into skiing during that time, and now she’s passing that passion onto her son.
011723-cbn-news-mt-crescent-p2

Skiers and snowboarders enjoy a day of riding at Mt. Crescent Ski Area on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
011723-cbn-news-mt-crescent-p3

Skiers and snowboarders ride the quad chairlift during an afternoon of riding at Mt. Crescent Ski Area on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
011723-cbn-news-mt-crescent-p4

Skiers and snowboarders enjoy a day of riding at Mt. Crescent Ski Area on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
011723-cbn-news-mt-crescent-p5

A young skier takes a ride down the Easy Street trail during a day of riding at Mt. Crescent Ski Area on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
011723-cbn-news-mt-crescent-p6

A skier cruises to the chairlift after riding the Jaws trail at Mt. Crescent Ski Area on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
011723-cbn-news-mt-crescent-p7

Ashley DuBois of Omaha, second from left, and her husband, Marc, right, give their daughters Vivienne, 6, left, and Gemma, 5, a ski lesson during a family day of riding at Mt. Crescent Ski Area on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
011723-cbn-news-mt-crescent-p8

A snowboarder carves to his left while cruising down the Jaws trail at Mt. Crescent Ski Area on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
011723-cbn-news-mt-crescent-p9

Snowboarders get strapped into their bindings before hitting the main run at Mt. Crescent Ski Area on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
