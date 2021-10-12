 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Special Olympics Iowa bowlers have fun, earn medals
PHOTOS: Special Olympics Iowa bowlers have fun, earn medals

101321-cbn-news-sobowling-p1

Missouri Valley High School sophomore Kasey Christensen rolls during a Special Olympics Iowa bowling event for southwest Iowa youth and adult athletes at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Special Olympics Iowa’s southwest region serves athletes in Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Fremont and Shelby counties, and they believe bowling is a great sport to promote both physical activity and social interaction for athletes of all abilities. “Although bowling does not belong to the Olympic sports, it is among the most popular sports in Special Olympics,” according to the Special Olympics website. “It is a particularly-beneficial sport to people with intellectual disabilities, regardless of their age or sports abilities, since it ensures physical exercise and, at the same time, participation and social integration.” See more photos on Page A8.
101321-cbn-news-sobowling-p2

Harlan Middle School sixth-grader Kailee Schofield, left, high fives Harlan student council volunteer Ari Daniels after receiving a medal during a Special Olympics Iowa bowling event for southwest Iowa youth and adult athletes at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
101321-cbn-news-sobowling-p3

Missouri Valley High School senior Courtney Weatherwax rolls during a Special Olympics Iowa bowling event for southwest Iowa youth and adult athletes at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
101321-cbn-news-sobowling-p4

Harlan Middle School eighth-grader Meagan Scott, left, receives a medal from Harlan student council volunteer Ari Daniels during a Special Olympics Iowa bowling event for southwest Iowa youth and adult athletes at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
101321-cbn-news-sobowling-p5

Missouri Valley High School sophomore Jacob Roach rolls during a Special Olympics Iowa bowling event for southwest Iowa youth and adult athletes at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
101321-cbn-news-sobowling-p6

Harlan Middle School sixth-grader C.J. Brandon rolls during a Special Olympics Iowa bowling event for southwest Iowa youth and adult athletes at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
101321-cbn-news-sobowling-p7

Missouri Valley Middle School sixth-grader Holden Kratlky rolls during a Special Olympics Iowa bowling event for southwest Iowa youth and adult athletes at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
101321-cbn-news-sobowling-p8

Harlan Middle School eighth-grader Rose Brandon, left, rolls during a Special Olympics Iowa bowling event for southwest Iowa youth and adult athletes at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.

101321-cbn-news-sobowling-p9

Missouri Valley High School sophomore Gage Killpack rolls during a Special Olympics Iowa bowling event for southwest Iowa youth and adult athletes at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
101321-cbn-news-sobowling-p10

Harlan Middle School eighth-grader Meagan Scott rolls during a Special Olympics Iowa bowling event for southwest Iowa youth and adult athletes at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
101321-cbn-news-sobowling-p11

Harlan High School junior Jason Hansen, left, poses for a photo with his mom, Jennifer, after receiving a medal during a Special Olympics Iowa bowling event for southwest Iowa youth and adult athletes at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
101321-cbn-news-sobowling-p12

Harlan Middle School eighth-grader Anna Gross, right, rolls during a Special Olympics Iowa bowling event for southwest Iowa youth and adult athletes at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
101321-cbn-news-sobowling-p13

Harlan Middle School sixth-grader Lucas Pucelik, right, rolls during a Special Olympics Iowa bowling event for southwest Iowa youth and adult athletes at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
101321-cbn-news-sobowling-p14

Harlan Middle School sixth-grader Makiah Schumacher hoists her medal to the sky after rolling during a Special Olympics Iowa bowling event for southwest Iowa youth and adult athletes at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
101321-cbn-news-sobowling-p15

Harlan student council volunteer Ari Daniels high fives Harlan Middle School students during a Special Olympics Iowa bowling event for southwest Iowa youth and adult athletes at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
101321-cbn-news-sobowling-p16

From left, Harlan Middle School seventh-grader Jacob Wendt and sixth-graders Lathan Boeck and C.J. Brandon pose for a photo wearing their medals after rolling during a Special Olympics Iowa bowling event for southwest Iowa youth and adult athletes at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
101321-cbn-news-sobowling-p17

Harlan Middle School sixth-grader C.J. Brandon receives a medal during a Special Olympics Iowa bowling event for southwest Iowa youth and adult athletes at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
