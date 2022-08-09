 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Spirit of Courage events fundraise for cancer patient aid

PHOTOS: Spirit of Courage

  • 0
080922-cbn-news-spirit-of-courage-p1

From left, Honorees Kevin Rutland, Donna Elliff, Jake Powers and Deb Potter pose for a portrait during the Jennie Edmundson Foundation’s annual Spirit of Courage Gala at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. This year was the 20th anniversary of the event, which has raised $2 million for the Spirit of Courage Cancer Center Charitable Patient Care Fund since 2003. The fund provides assistance to uninsured and underinsured patients who need help with expenses associated with cancer diagnosis and treatment. The fund can pay for medications, treatments and deductibles, as well as everyday expenses like groceries, rent and gas.
080922-cbn-news-spirit-of-courage-p2

From left, Jason Mayer celebrates with Mindy Perdue and Damo Slevin after sinking a putt on the 13th hole during the Jennie Edmundson Foundation’s Spirit of Courage golf outing at Dodge Riverside Golf Club on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
080922-cbn-news-spirit-of-courage-p3

From left, Andrew Coughlin and Pat Ahrens watch as Jason Bayle rolls some oversized dice to lower his group’s score while on the first tee during the Jennie Edmundson Foundation’s Spirit of Courage golf outing at Dodge Riverside Golf Club on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. The Spirit of Courage events have been going on since 2003, and they have raised $2 million for the Spirit of Courage Cancer Center Charitable Patient Care Fund since 2003. The fund provides assistance to uninsured and underinsured patients who need help with expenses associated with cancer diagnosis and treatment. The fund can pay for medications, treatments and deductibles, as well as everyday expenses like groceries, rent and gas. Saturday’s festivities also include the Spirit of Courage Gala at the Mid-America Center, where cancer survivors Donna Elliff, Deb Potter, Jake Powers and Kevin Rutland were honored.
080922-cbn-news-spirit-of-courage-p4

John Simon, Sterling Knight, Jake Hubbard and Brady Jorgensen watch in the background as John McCreedie tries to sink an eagle putt on the 16th hole during the Jennie Edmundson Foundation’s Spirit of Courage golf outing at Dodge Riverside Golf Club on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
080922-cbn-news-spirit-of-courage-p5

Pat Ahrens, second from left, and other golfers watch as Andrew Coughlin, at right, rolls some oversized dice to lower his group's score while on the first tee during the Jennie Edmundson Foundation’s Spirit of Courage golf outing at Dodge Riverside Golf Club on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. The Spirit of Courage events have been going on since 2003, and they have raised $2 million for the Spirit of Courage Cancer Center Charitable Patient Care Fund since 2003. The fund provides assistance to uninsured and underinsured patients who need help with expenses associated with cancer diagnosis and treatment. The fund can pay for medications, treatments and deductibles, as well as everyday expenses like groceries, rent and gas. Saturday's festivities also include the Spirit of Courage Gala at the Mid-America Center, where cancer survivors Donna Elliff, Deb Potter, Jake Powers and Kevin Rutland were honored.
080922-cbn-news-spirit-of-courage-p6

From left, Mindy and and Brad Perdue, Jason Mayer and Damo Slevin clean up on the 13th hole during the Jennie Edmundson Foundation’s Spirit of Courage golf outing at Dodge Riverside Golf Club on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. The Spirit of Courage events have been going on since 2003, and they have raised $2 million for the Spirit of Courage Cancer Center Charitable Patient Care Fund since 2003. The fund provides assistance to uninsured and underinsured patients who need help with expenses associated with cancer diagnosis and treatment. The fund can pay for medications, treatments and deductibles, as well as everyday expenses like groceries, rent and gas. Saturday's festivities also include the Spirit of Courage Gala at the Mid-America Center, where cancer survivors Donna Elliff, Deb Potter, Jake Powers and Kevin Rutland were honored.
080922-cbn-news-spirit-of-courage-p7

Golfers hit the links for fun and fundraising during the Jennie Edmundson Foundation’s Spirit of Courage golf outing at Dodge Riverside Golf Club on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. The Spirit of Courage events have been going on since 2003, and they have raised $2 million for the Spirit of Courage Cancer Center Charitable Patient Care Fund since 2003. The fund provides assistance to uninsured and underinsured patients who need help with expenses associated with cancer diagnosis and treatment. The fund can pay for medications, treatments and deductibles, as well as everyday expenses like groceries, rent and gas. Saturday's festivities also include the Spirit of Courage Gala at the Mid-America Center, where cancer survivors Donna Elliff, Deb Potter, Jake Powers and Kevin Rutland were honored.
080922-cbn-news-spirit-of-courage-p8

Andrew Coughlin, left, and Jason Bayle, right, watch as Pat Ahrens, center, rolls some oversized dice to lower his group's score while on the first tee during the Jennie Edmundson Foundation’s Spirit of Courage golf outing at Dodge Riverside Golf Club on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. The Spirit of Courage events have been going on since 2003, and they have raised $2 million for the Spirit of Courage Cancer Center Charitable Patient Care Fund since 2003. The fund provides assistance to uninsured and underinsured patients who need help with expenses associated with cancer diagnosis and treatment. The fund can pay for medications, treatments and deductibles, as well as everyday expenses like groceries, rent and gas. Saturday's festivities also include the Spirit of Courage Gala at the Mid-America Center, where cancer survivors Donna Elliff, Deb Potter, Jake Powers and Kevin Rutland were honored.
080922-cbn-news-spirit-of-courage-p9

From left, Mike McCorkle, Nathan Jensen, Calvin Jones and Curt Whittington chip onto the 18th green during the Jennie Edmundson Foundation’s Spirit of Courage golf outing at Dodge Riverside Golf Club on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. The Spirit of Courage events have been going on since 2003, and they have raised $2 million for the Spirit of Courage Cancer Center Charitable Patient Care Fund since 2003. The fund provides assistance to uninsured and underinsured patients who need help with expenses associated with cancer diagnosis and treatment. The fund can pay for medications, treatments and deductibles, as well as everyday expenses like groceries, rent and gas. Saturday's festivities also include the Spirit of Courage Gala at the Mid-America Center, where cancer survivors Donna Elliff, Deb Potter, Jake Powers and Kevin Rutland were honored.
080922-cbn-news-spirit-of-courage-p10

Golfers grab food and drinks before getting back to the links during the Jennie Edmundson Foundation’s Spirit of Courage golf outing at Dodge Riverside Golf Club on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. The Spirit of Courage events have been going on since 2003, and they have raised $2 million for the Spirit of Courage Cancer Center Charitable Patient Care Fund since 2003. The fund provides assistance to uninsured and underinsured patients who need help with expenses associated with cancer diagnosis and treatment. The fund can pay for medications, treatments and deductibles, as well as everyday expenses like groceries, rent and gas. Saturday's festivities also include the Spirit of Courage Gala at the Mid-America Center, where cancer survivors Donna Elliff, Deb Potter, Jake Powers and Kevin Rutland were honored.
080922-cbn-news-spirit-of-courage-p11

The Omaha skyline stands in the background as Todd Brandt takes practice swings on the first tee pad during the Jennie Edmundson Foundation’s Spirit of Courage golf outing at Dodge Riverside Golf Club on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. The Spirit of Courage events have been going on since 2003, and they have raised $2 million for the Spirit of Courage Cancer Center Charitable Patient Care Fund since 2003. The fund provides assistance to uninsured and underinsured patients who need help with expenses associated with cancer diagnosis and treatment. The fund can pay for medications, treatments and deductibles, as well as everyday expenses like groceries, rent and gas. Saturday's festivities also include the Spirit of Courage Gala at the Mid-America Center, where cancer survivors Donna Elliff, Deb Potter, Jake Powers and Kevin Rutland were honored.
080922-cbn-news-spirit-of-courage-p12

Golfers grab food and drinks before getting back to the links during the Jennie Edmundson Foundation’s Spirit of Courage golf outing at Dodge Riverside Golf Club on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. The Spirit of Courage events have been going on since 2003, and they have raised $2 million for the Spirit of Courage Cancer Center Charitable Patient Care Fund since 2003. The fund provides assistance to uninsured and underinsured patients who need help with expenses associated with cancer diagnosis and treatment. The fund can pay for medications, treatments and deductibles, as well as everyday expenses like groceries, rent and gas. Saturday's festivities also include the Spirit of Courage Gala at the Mid-America Center, where cancer survivors Donna Elliff, Deb Potter, Jake Powers and Kevin Rutland were honored.
080922-cbn-news-spirit-of-courage-p13

Andrew Coughlin, center, reacts after rolling oversized dice to lower his group's score while on the first tee during the Jennie Edmundson Foundation’s Spirit of Courage golf outing at Dodge Riverside Golf Club on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. The Spirit of Courage events have been going on since 2003, and they have raised $2 million for the Spirit of Courage Cancer Center Charitable Patient Care Fund since 2003. The fund provides assistance to uninsured and underinsured patients who need help with expenses associated with cancer diagnosis and treatment. The fund can pay for medications, treatments and deductibles, as well as everyday expenses like groceries, rent and gas. Saturday's festivities also include the Spirit of Courage Gala at the Mid-America Center, where cancer survivors Donna Elliff, Deb Potter, Jake Powers and Kevin Rutland were honored.
0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

France ponders options for beluga whale in Seine river

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert