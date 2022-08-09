PHOTOS: Spirit of Courage

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Preserve Council Bluffs recognized The 712 Initiative and Lloyd Menard Thursday for their roles in the restoration of a house at 702 Bluff St.…
Seventy years after they graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School, the class of 1952 reunited at the Council Bluffs Country Club on Saturday…
Three people were injured in an electrical event Monday at Google’s Southlands Campus at 10410 Bunge Ave. in Council Bluffs.
An Omaha woman was sentenced to eight years in prison for a drug offense that took place in Mills County, Iowa.
A retired officer’s donation to the Council Bluffs Police Department was recognized last week.
A tree fell on two vehicles Tuesday morning near downtown Council Bluffs, causing minor injuries and pinning one driver inside for over 30 minutes.
The second annual Carter Lake Officer Run will be held on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. The run/walk will raise money for families of police offi…
An Omaha man was sentenced to more than six years in prison on firearms charges.
Kolby Nash, known as “Catfish Kolby” by the locals, began selling his bait at gas stations three years ago. Now, his product is in 30 stores across three states.
