The Revs. Chuck Kottas, bottom left, and Pat Snook, at right, administer ashes to the foreheads of worshippers during the Ash Wednesday noon mass at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Feb. 22, 2023. Wednesday marked the first day of Lent, during which Christians practice abstention prior to Easter Sunday on April 9. Many area churches will be kicking off the Lenten fish fry season this Friday. St. Peter’s puts its own spin on the tradition and will be hosting its annual shrimp boil twice this season on March 3 and 24. Check nonpareilonline.com and the Friday print edition for the 2023 southwest Iowa fish fry list