The City of Council Bluffs is reconstructing the South Expressway beginning this March.
Employees at Primrose Retirement Community showed their appreciation to Council Bluffs Firefighters on Friday in observance of Random Acts of …
A winter pep assembly spurred controversy when some alleged it a "gay promotion" that exposed students to "offensive" behavior. The 16-year-ol…
Carter Leeka, 71, of Omaha died Feb. 7, 2023 at his home surrounded by family after a three-year battle with cancer.
Pottawattamie Arts, Culture and Entertainment is presenting a centuries spanning glimpse into the history of Pottawattamie County with a new e…
