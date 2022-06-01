PHOTOS: State soccer fans take in Tuesday tournament

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State soccer fans take in Tuesday tournament

Lewis Central fans Ainsley Janzen, 5, and her sister, Vayda, 2, have some fun on the sideline as they watch the Titans take on Norwalk in the Class 2A girls state soccer tournement. at James W. Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Out of the three southwest Iowa girls teams in the tournament, Abraham Lincoln and Underwood advanced to their respective semifinal rounds while LC fell 3-1 to Norwalk. The Lewis Central boys take on Humboldt today in the opening round of the Class 2A boys tournament.
Six-year-old Hattie Bracker cheers on her sister, Abraham Lincoln senior Paige Bracker, and the rest of the Lynx soccer team during their quarterfinal matchup against Dowling in the Class 3A girls state soccer tournement at James W. Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Out of the three southwest Iowa girls teams in the tournament, AL and Underwood advanced to their respective semifinal rounds while Lewis Central fell 3-1 to Norwalk. The Lewis Central boys take on Humboldt today in the opening round of the Class 2A boys tournament.
