PHOTOS: Storm damage in Rural Pottawattamie County

Severe thunderstorms blanketed Pottawattamie County in Wednesday's early morning hours. The system prompted destructive thunderstorm, tornado and flash flood warnings, according to the county's Emergency Management Agency.

A press release from the agency sent just before 3 a.m. mentioned various damages across the county being reported, ranging from shingles blown from roofs, tree limbs and small- to medium-sized trees blown down, and some light structural damages.

A continued line of storms approached the county into the morning, producing 75 mph winds measured in the Council Bluffs area.

Early morning reports pinned the concentration of preliminary damage reports in the Carson area.

By afternoon, the Treynor football team and Boy Scout Troop 729 were assisting in clearing debris at Prairie Crossing Vineyard & Winery.

The event center had completely collapse and the roof was torn off the tasting room building. There were several downed trees and lots of metal and other debris caught between the vines in the vineyard.

"Due to extensive storm damage at the winery, we are closed indefinitely," read a post on the winery's Facebook page. "No one was injured and our family and employees are safe. Thank you for everyone’s messages and calls checking on us. We are fortunate to have such loyal customers and a strong, supportive community."

Heavy damage was also been reported at Vorthmann Legacy Farm.

Corey Vorthmann said they received a call from a neighbor around 1 a.m.

"We discovered we had a whole pen of cattle that had scattered," he said. "We'd lost a building that had been knocked from its foundation, had one grain leg twisted like a pretzel and thrown into another building, and lost a grain bin that had basically folded in half."

Vorthmann said its "all hands on deck today" as they try to get things back to operational.

"We have great support from our family and neighbors," he said. "We couldn't do it without them and we'll be back to normal soon."

More than 2,000 MidAmerican Energy customers were without power Wednesday morning. By afternoon, the majority of those outages had been restored.

Emergency Management asked resident and proprietors to report residential and business damages at pcema-ia.org.

