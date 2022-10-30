 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Tricks, treats, family fun at YMCA's "Halloween Spooktacular"

A boy dressed as Iron Man scales a rope jungle gym during the "Halloween Spooktacular" at the Charles E. Lakin YMCA on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Families and costumed kids dropped by to trick or treat around stations hosted by YMCA's community partners, play carnival games, enjoy the new Lakin Family Park and more.
Vivian Crain, 3, is dressed as Sky from the "Paw Patrol" series as she trick or treats during the "Halloween Spooktacular" at the Charles E. Lakin YMCA on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Families and costumed kids dropped by to trick or treat around stations hosted by YMCA's community partners, play carnival games, enjoy the new Lakin Family Park and more.
Hayley Rieger, left, a physical therapist at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, and Joey Werner, at right, are dressed as parts of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich as they engage in physical challenges, such as performing push ups or squats to get some candy, with trick-or-treaters during the "Halloween Spooktacular" at the Charles E. Lakin YMCA on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Families and costumed kids dropped by to trick or treat around stations hosted by YMCA's community partners, play carnival games, enjoy the new Lakin Family Park and more.
MJ Hynes, 7, hangs from a rope jungle gym while dressed as Spider-Man during the "Halloween Spooktacular" at the Charles E. Lakin YMCA on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Families and costumed kids dropped by to trick or treat around stations hosted by YMCA's community partners, play carnival games, enjoy the new Lakin Family Park and more.
The Kelley family of Crescent don “Super Mario” costumes while waiting in line for a bounce house obstacle course during the “Halloween Spooktacular” at the Charles E. Lakin YMCA on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Families and costumed kids dropped by to trick or treat around stations hosted by YMCA’s community partners, play carnival games, enjoy the new Lakin Family Park and more. From left, Danny Kelley, 7, as Mario; his mom, Sarah, as Luigi; his sister, Faith, 1, as Princess Daisy; and his other sister, Grace, 4, as Princess Peach.
From right in front, Riona Ostronic, 2; Aislynn Ostronic, 3; and Sophia Beck, 6; are dressed as the Sanderson Sisters from the classic Halloween film “Hocus Pocus” and Maiya Smith, 10; wears a Dia de los Muertos costume as they play a witch hat ring toss game during the “Halloween Spooktacular” at the Charles E. Lakin YMCA on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Families and costumed kids dropped by to trick or treat around stations hosted by YMCA’s community partners, play carnival games, enjoy the new Lakin Family Park and more.
Kinley Maloney, 4, scales a rope jungle gym while dressed as a witch during the "Halloween Spooktacular" at the Charles E. Lakin YMCA on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Families and costumed kids dropped by to trick or treat around stations hosted by YMCA's community partners, play carnival games, enjoy the new Lakin Family Park and more.
Jensen Duncan, left, and Declan Radford, both 4, are dressed as Harry and Lloyd from the 1994 comedy “Dumb and Dumber” during the “Halloween Spooktacular” at the Charles E. Lakin YMCA on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Families and costumed kids dropped by to trick or treat around stations hosted by YMCA’s community partners, play carnival games, enjoy the new Lakin Family Park and more.
