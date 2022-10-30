PHOTOS: Tricks, treats, family fun at YMCA's "Halloween Spooktacular"

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Council Bluffs Police Department is looking for any witnesses to a fatal crash on Interstate 29 this weekend.
Iowa authorities are investigating after a woman came forward claiming that her father killed and buried between 50 and 70 women on their property in Thurman, Iowa.
The man accused in the serious assault of an East Moline police sergeant had encountered the officer at the police department shortly before the attack.
An open burn ban is in place for Pottawattamie County effective immediately, Pottawattamie County Emergency Management & Homeland Security…
East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind remains in critical condition and in intensive care at a Peoria hospital.
In the U.S. Senate race, Democrat Mike Franken and the National Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee released dueling polls that suggest d…
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand announced he will hold a news conference in Council Bluffs Tuesday to announce a plan for a hiring initiative to a…
Federal authorities say an investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery of the Miami-based theft ring began in June when several semitrailers loaded with nearly $1 million in frozen beef were stolen near the Nebraska cities of Lincoln and Grand Island. An investigation determined that beef and pork packaging plants in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin were being targeted. On Oct. 20, investigators arrested three Miami men on suspicion of transporting stolen goods and money laundering.
