PHOTOS: Trout stocked Friday at Big Lake Park in Council Bluffs

Gary Siegwarth, a fishery biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and manager at Big Spring Trout Hatchery in Elkader, holds up a large rainbow trout as he prepares to stock Big Lake Park with about 1,000 of the fish on Friday, Oct. 28. Rainbow trout are cold weather fish, so the DNR stocks Iowa ponds and lakes in the fall and winter for anglers in warmer climates to enjoy fishing for them.
A pair of rainbow trout splash into the water during a trout stocking event hosted by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources at Big Lake Park on Friday, Oct. 28.
Natural Resources Technician II Mark Boucher tosses a net full of rainbow trout into the water at Big Lake Park during a trout stocking hosted by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources on Friday, Oct. 28. The park was full of fishing fanatics as Gary Siegwarth with Big Spring Trout Hatchery in Elkader stopped by to stock Big Lake with roughly 1,000 catchable rainbow trout and a handful of brood fish. Rainbow trout are cold weather fish, so the DNR stocks Iowa ponds and lakes in the fall and winter for anglers in warmer climates to enjoy fishing.
Darryll Timperley, left, hands a rainbow trout to his son, Asher, 5, center, during a trout stocking hosted by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources at Big Lake Park on Friday, Oct. 28. The park was full of fishing fanatics as Gary Siegwarth with Big Spring Trout Hatchery in Elkader stopped by to stock Big Lake with roughly 1,000 catchable rainbow trout and a handful of brood fish. Rainbow trout are cold weather fish, so the DNR stocks Iowa ponds and lakes in the fall and winter for anglers in warmer climates to enjoy fishing.
Lawrence Richards, 12, second from left, and fellow anglers look to land a fish or two at Big Lake Park following a rainbow trout stocking hosted by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources on Friday, Oct. 28. The park was full of fishing fanatics as Gary Siegwarth with Big Spring Trout Hatchery in Elkader stopped by to stock Big Lake with roughly 1,000 catchable rainbow trout and a handful of brood fish. Rainbow trout are cold weather fish, so the DNR stocks Iowa ponds and lakes in the fall and winter for anglers in warmer climates to enjoy fishing.
Anna Cozad, 12, left of center, and fellow anglers look to land a fish or two at Big Lake Park following a rainbow trout stocking hosted by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources on Friday, Oct. 28. The park was full of fishing fanatics as Gary Siegwarth with Big Spring Trout Hatchery in Elkader stopped by to stock Big Lake with roughly 1,000 catchable rainbow trout and a handful of brood fish. Rainbow trout are cold weather fish, so the DNR stocks Iowa ponds and lakes in the fall and winter for anglers in warmer climates to enjoy fishing.
Gary Siegwarth, a fishery biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and manager at Big Spring Trout Hatchery in Elkader, holds up a large rainbow trout as he prepares to stock Big Lake Park with about 1,000 of the fish on Friday, Oct. 28. Rainbow trout are cold weather fish, so the DNR stocks Iowa ponds and lakes in the fall and winter for anglers in warmer climates to enjoy fishing for them. Several area anglers stopped by the park Friday to watch the stocking and try to land a trout or two, themselves.
