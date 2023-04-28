From left, Hannah Pollock, Meg Blue and Cherie Scott with United Way of the Midlands volunteer inside the kitchen at the New Visions Homeless Services Council Bluffs campus on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. The group joined other United Way employees and volunteers in a meeting and tour of the facility with New Visions CEO Brandy Wallar before volunteering in the dining hall for lunch service. Blue, director of community impact at United Way, said that the organization secures grants and other funding for organizations like New Visions, and they like to visit facilities to see what kind of impact the funds make, as well as see what else they can do in the future.