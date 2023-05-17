Retired Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Deputy and Cobia Lodge No. 631 member Pat Morgan, right, gets a hug from Council Bluffs Police Officer Jarrod Poore during the annual Burgers for Blue cookout at the Masonic Lodge on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. This is the fourth year of the event, which is held during National Police Week. Morgan said more than 300 burger or bratwurst meals went out to law enforcement officers across Council Bluffs, Pottawattamie County and beyond. “Our community in Council Bluffs and surrounding counties, they’re very strong in supporting our law enforcement,” Morgan said. “That’s really great, and this is just a small part of it.”