Guests are festively dressed as they watch the running of this year’s Kentucky Derby during the annual Champagne & Diamonds fundraiser for the Micah House at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Dapper suits and unique hats filled the room as guests had dinner and drinks, bid on silent and live auctions, participated in a diamond raffle and more. Ilona Holland was given the Laura Rutledge Open Hearts Award for her contributions to clients at the Micah House.