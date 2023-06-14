Oliver Winship, 6, dons water goggles as kids splash around outside Roberts Park during the first Council Bluffs Fire Department hydrant party of the summer on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. The department holds hydrant parties at different locations across the city from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday throughout the summer season. The Council Bluffs Community School District will be providing free lunches at all hydrant parties thanks to its Summer Food Service Program and Centris Federal Credit Union will once again provide frozen treats. Council Bluffs Water Works covers the water costs. The next party will be held Thursday at 21st Avenue and South Ninth Street.