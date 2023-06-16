Clockwise from center, Ellie Zambrano, 9 months; her sister, Kinzlee, 3; their mom, Tiffany; and grandparents, Mike and Connie Hecker; enjoy a free lunch ahead of the Council Bluffs Fire Department hydrant party outside Longfellow Elementary School thanks to the Council Bluffs Community School District’s Summer Food Service Program on Thursday, June 15, 2023. Along with the nine meal sites the program reaches across Council Bluffs and Carter Lake, free lunches will also be available at every hydrant party within the Council Bluffs Schools boundaries this summer season. Lisa Stewart, director of Nutrition Services for the district, said the program has served nearly 5,000 lunches and 8,500 lunches since June 5 this summer. “We’re hoping for great continued turnouts throughout the summer,” Stewart said. “We provide breakfast and lunch for our students all school year, and that need doesn’t stop during the summer. We just want to continue to provide nutritious, healthy meals.”