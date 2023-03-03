Heartland Christian School librarian Cyndi Merriam, dressed as the Cat in the Hat, holds a copy of Dr. Seuss’ “I Can Read with My Eyes Shut!” before reading it to a class of kindergarteners on Thursday, March 2, 2023. This is the 12th year Merriam has dressed as the Cat in the Hat, the popular character created by Dr. Seuss, the pen name of Theodor Seuss Geisel, to celebrate the author’s March 2 birthday with Heartland Christian students. Dr. Seuss would have been 119 this year.