From left, Impact CB members Matt Saar, Matt Schuster, Angela Backstrom and Brittany Brickey pick up litter along the alleyway between the 100 Block and the back parking lot along Vine Street during the annual Celebrate CB Clean Sweep on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Impact CB is the young professional arm of the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, and members joined fellow volunteers in scouring Council Bluffs to remove garbage and other unsightly materials and waste.