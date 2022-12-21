PHOTOS & VIDEO: Mt. Crescent opening day celebrated by riders, Pottawattamie County officials

A small town Iowa police chief has been indicted on federal charges that he abused his position to purchase more than two dozen machine guns. Adair Police Chief Brad Wendt and Robert Williams were both charged with making false statements about whether the police department in the town of less than 800 people wanted to buy the machine guns. Wendt's attorney didn't respond immediately Thursday afternoon while Williams' attorney said it's unfortunate his client was charged without investigators "sitting down to candidly review all the circumstances and the law.” Adair City Attorney Clint Fichter said Wendt remains the police chief at this point because the city had no advance notice of the charges before they were announced Thursday.