 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Daily Nonpareil is partnering with American Family Insurance. John Dresher Agency Inc. who are sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
featured top story

PHOTOS & VIDEO: Mt. Crescent opening day celebrated by riders, Pottawattamie County officials

  • Updated
  • 0

The Mt. Crescent Ski Area opened for the season on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. The cold weather and impending snow storms didn't stop area skiers and snowboarders from getting some runs in as Pottawattamie County officials celebrated Mt. Crescent's new chapter under its new ownership.
122222-cbn-news-crescent-p1

Skiers and snowboarders hit the lift for the first time this season during Mt. Crescent Ski Area's opening day on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. The cold temperatures and impending inclement weather didn't stop riders of all skill levels from getting some runs in as the ski hill celebrated the beginning of its first season under the ownership of Pottawattamie County. 
122222-cbn-news-crescent-p2

Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes for the first time this season during Mt. Crescent Ski Area's opening day on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
122222-cbn-news-crescent-p3

Skiers and snowboarders hit the lift for the first time this season during Mt. Crescent Ski Area's opening day on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
122222-cbn-news-crescent-p4

An antique Tucker Sno-Cat groomer sits atop the entrance to Mt. Crescent Ski Area as snow falls on opening day on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
122222-cbn-news-crescent-p5

Skiers and snowboarders hit the lift for the first time this season during Mt. Crescent Ski Area's opening day on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
122222-cbn-news-crescent-p6

A ski instructor makes his way down the main slope during the first minutes of Mt. Crescent Ski Area's opening day on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
122222-cbn-news-crescent-p7

Skiers and snowboarders hit the lift for the first time this season during Mt. Crescent Ski Area's opening day on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
122222-cbn-news-crescent-p8

A National Ski Patrol members skis down the main slope during the first minutes of Mt. Crescent Ski Area's opening day on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa police chief lied to buy machine guns, prosecutor says

Iowa police chief lied to buy machine guns, prosecutor says

A small town Iowa police chief has been indicted on federal charges that he abused his position to purchase more than two dozen machine guns. Adair Police Chief Brad Wendt and Robert Williams were both charged with making false statements about whether the police department in the town of less than 800 people wanted to buy the machine guns. Wendt's attorney didn't respond immediately Thursday afternoon while Williams' attorney said it's unfortunate his client was charged without investigators "sitting down to candidly review all the circumstances and the law.” Adair City Attorney Clint Fichter said Wendt remains the police chief at this point because the city had no advance notice of the charges before they were announced Thursday.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Legacy of Not In Our Town movement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert