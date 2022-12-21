PHOTOS & VIDEO: Mt. Crescent opening day celebrated by riders, Pottawattamie County officials

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A 23-year-old Missouri Valley man was sentenced to 168 months (14 years) in prison following his guilty plea to transportation of a minor and …
Story Street Pantry is preparing to expand its reach into southwest Iowa.
The 3,000-foot pedestrian bridge that spans the Missouri River from downtown Omaha to Council Bluffs will start appearing on stamps from the U.S. Postal Service next year.
The citizens of Harlan, Iowa would like some new neighbors, and their online invitation is going viral.
It’s that time of year again; the time when I’m thinking about Christmas shopping for loved ones and preparing the City of Council Bluffs annu…
A small town Iowa police chief has been indicted on federal charges that he abused his position to purchase more than two dozen machine guns. Adair Police Chief Brad Wendt and Robert Williams were both charged with making false statements about whether the police department in the town of less than 800 people wanted to buy the machine guns. Wendt's attorney didn't respond immediately Thursday afternoon while Williams' attorney said it's unfortunate his client was charged without investigators "sitting down to candidly review all the circumstances and the law.” Adair City Attorney Clint Fichter said Wendt remains the police chief at this point because the city had no advance notice of the charges before they were announced Thursday.
New Visions Homeless Services held its 27th annual Communitywide Holiday Celebration spanning a 10-hour period Saturday, Dec. 18 in Council Bluffs.
City, county declare snow emergency
Thank you Ferguson family
A winter storm warning goes into effect at noon today and continues through 7 p.m. Friday.
